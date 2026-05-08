



Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New Delhi on 14–15 May 2026 to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold wide-ranging bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





The visit is expected to reinforce India–Russia strategic ties, covering defence, trade, energy, and diplomatic coordination ahead of the BRICS Summit in September.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s forthcoming trip to India underscores the enduring partnership between Moscow and New Delhi. His visit coincides with the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which India is chairing this year under the theme of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.





The gathering will provide a platform for substantive discussions on global governance, particularly reflecting the interests of the so-called “global majority” nations.





During his stay, Lavrov will engage in a full-format bilateral program with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The talks are expected to cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including defence cooperation, energy security, trade expansion, and cultural exchanges.





Special attention will be devoted to preparing for upcoming contacts at the highest levels, including the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. This reflects the mutual intent to strengthen institutional frameworks that underpin the partnership.





The timing of Lavrov’s visit is significant. It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s December 2025 trip to India for the 23rd Annual Summit, which produced a substantial package of agreements, including a five-year roadmap to boost economic ties and a target to raise bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars by 2030. Lavrov’s discussions with Jaishankar will likely build upon these commitments, ensuring continuity in strategic objectives.





India and Russia have long maintained a “time-tested friendship” based on equality, mutual trust, and respect. Defence remains a cornerstone of this relationship, with recent agreements such as the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) allowing military personnel, ships, and aircraft to be stationed in each other’s territory. Lavrov’s visit is expected to reaffirm these defence ties while exploring new avenues in advanced technology collaboration, nuclear energy, and space cooperation.





The BRICS context adds another dimension. Under India’s presidency, the grouping has expanded significantly, with new members such as Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Indonesia joining in recent years.





Lavrov’s participation in the ministerial meeting will help shape the outlines of the final documents to be presented at the September summit in New Delhi. This expansion reflects the bloc’s growing role in global political and economic governance, and India–Russia coordination will be crucial in steering its agenda.





Lavrov’s visit also signals Moscow’s expectation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Russia later in 2026, further cementing high-level engagement. The bilateral talks in New Delhi will therefore serve as a bridge between the December 2025 summit outcomes and future strategic milestones, ensuring that both nations remain aligned in their long-term vision.





In essence, Lavrov’s meetings with Jaishankar will not only reaffirm the depth of India–Russia ties but also set the stage for enhanced cooperation across multiple domains.





The visit highlights the resilience of the partnership amid shifting global dynamics and positions both countries to play a decisive role in shaping the future of BRICS and broader international governance.





Agencies







