The founders can be seen standing in front of PSLV-C62 a day ahead of the launch





Hyderabad-based start-up TakeMe2Space has announced that it will launch its MOI-1a satellite aboard SpaceX’s Transporter 18 mission scheduled no earlier than October this year.





The satellite is designed to serve as India’s first artificial intelligence laboratory and data centre in orbit. This development comes after the company lost its maiden satellite, MOI-1, in January when ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission failed due to an anomaly in the rocket’s third stage.





The failure not only destroyed the main Earth Observation Satellite EOS-9 but also 15 co-passenger satellites, including MOI-1, marking ISRO’s second consecutive PSLV failure and its only launch attempt in 2026.





In a LinkedIn post dated 15 April, TakeMe2Space confirmed that MOI-1a would fly aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Anand Rajagopalan, executive vice president for business strategy at the company, explained that rapid access to space-based services was critical for start-ups burning cash.





He noted that following the PSLV-C62 failure, the firm immediately sought the earliest available launch slot, which SpaceX provided. This decision reflects a growing trend among Indian private space companies to turn to international launch providers, particularly SpaceX, for reliability and speed.





"Our visit to the factory in LA made us truly appreciate the engineering philosophy of SpaceX. The speed and frugality they’ve with F9 is a massive inspiration, and it's the same way we approach our own satellite development.", said the management on LinkedIn.





MOI-1a is now scheduled to launch on Falcon 9, Transporter-18





The PSLV-C62 mission carried payloads from three other Indian start-ups alongside TakeMe2Space, namely Dhruva Space, EON Space Labs, and OrbitAid. It also included satellites built by Indian university students and organisations from four countries.





Among the international payloads was Theos-2a, a joint UK-Thailand satellite. Notably, none of the payloads apart from Theos-2a were insured, amplifying the financial impact of the mission’s failure.





Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh had earlier remarked that ISRO was planning to reattempt the PSLV-C62 mission in June, but there has been no official communication from ISRO on this matter since.





Despite the setback, Singh emphasised in February that none of the foreign passengers booked on PSLV-C62 had withdrawn, citing India’s relatively high launch success rate compared to other countries.





This statement was intended to reassure stakeholders about ISRO’s long-term reliability, even as private players increasingly diversify their launch options. The failure, however, has accelerated the shift of Indian start-ups towards SpaceX, which has become a preferred choice for missions requiring quick turnaround and proven track records.





TakeMe2Space and EON Space Labs are both planning launches aboard SpaceX no earlier than October, highlighting a coordinated move by Indian start-ups to secure their projects after the PSLV setback. OrbitAid, based in Tamil Nadu, is also exploring its next mission.





According to a post on its website, the company is in discussions with both SpaceX and ISRO for a twin satellite launch aimed at demonstrating in-space docking and refuelling capabilities. Founder and CEO R Sakthikumar stated that the choice of launcher would depend on rocket availability for the two satellites, underscoring the pragmatic approach of Indian start-ups balancing between domestic and international launch providers.





The MOI-1a mission represents a significant milestone for TakeMe2Space, as it seeks to establish India’s first orbital AI laboratory and data centre. Such a platform could provide advanced computing capabilities for applications ranging from defence and space research to commercial data services.





The company’s resilience in quickly pivoting to SpaceX after the PSLV failure reflects the adaptability of India’s private space ecosystem, which is increasingly characterised by innovation, risk-taking, and global partnerships.





This episode also illustrates the growing maturity of India’s start-up space sector, where firms are not only building sophisticated payloads but also making strategic choices about launch providers to safeguard their investments and timelines.





Agencies







