



The International Monetary Fund announced on Friday that its executive board had completed reviews of Pakistan’s agreements, thereby unlocking immediate access to $1.32 billion in fresh funding.





This development provides a crucial lifeline to the South Asian nation as it grapples with mounting economic pressures and external uncertainties.





The IMF clarified that Pakistan would be able to draw approximately $1.1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility and a further $220 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. With this latest tranche, total disbursements under the two ongoing programmes rise to about $4.8 billion.





Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the IMF’s executive board had formally voted to approve the agreement reached with Pakistan in March at the staff level. Pakistan is currently engaged in a $7 billion IMF programme, which has been pivotal in stabilising its fragile economy.





The IMF emphasised that Pakistan must maintain strong macroeconomic policies while accelerating reform efforts, particularly given the highly uncertain external environment since the onset of the war in the Middle East.





The Fund’s statement underscored the importance of resilience in the face of global shocks, urging Islamabad to pursue structural reforms that can strengthen fiscal sustainability and economic stability.





In April, Pakistan’s central bank raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 11.5 per cent, marking its first hike in nearly three years. This move was intended to counter inflationary pressures and signal a proactive stance in monetary policy. The IMF acknowledged the State Bank of Pakistan’s efforts, noting that it had acted decisively to maintain an appropriately tight monetary policy stance.





The disbursement comes at a time when Pakistan faces significant challenges, including dwindling foreign exchange reserves, rising inflation, and energy shortages exacerbated by global oil price volatility.





The IMF’s support is expected to provide temporary relief, but the Fund has made clear that long-term stability will depend on Islamabad’s commitment to reforms in taxation, energy pricing, and governance.





Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the IMF’s decision, viewing it as a vote of confidence in Pakistan’s economic management. His government has been under pressure to balance fiscal discipline with public discontent over rising living costs.





The IMF’s endorsement provides breathing space, but it also places responsibility on the administration to deliver reforms that can ensure sustainable growth.





This latest tranche highlights the delicate balance Pakistan must strike between external support and domestic reform. While the IMF’s funding offers immediate relief, the country’s economic trajectory will depend on its ability to implement structural changes, strengthen institutions, and insulate itself against external shocks.





The war in the Middle East has already disrupted trade and energy supplies, adding urgency to Pakistan’s reform agenda.





Reuters







