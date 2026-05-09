



U.S. forces have fired on and disabled two more Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions amid a fragile ceasefire.





The strikes, coupled with Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE, have deepened uncertainty over ongoing negotiations to reopen the strait and roll back Tehran’s nuclear programme. Satellite imagery also revealed a major oil spill from Kharg Island, raising environmental concerns across the Gulf.





The overnight exchange of fire between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz culminated in American fighter jets disabling two Iranian tankers attempting to breach the blockade of Iran’s ports.





The Pentagon released footage showing the tankers’ smokestacks being struck. Earlier in the week, another tanker had its rudder shot out by a U.S. jet after trying to evade restrictions. These actions form part of Washington’s broader enforcement of its blockade, which has already turned away dozens of vessels since mid-April.





The United Arab Emirates reported that its air defences engaged two ballistic missiles and three drones launched by Iran, wounding three people. It remains unclear whether all incoming threats were intercepted. The UAE’s Defence Ministry warned civilians to avoid debris from the attacks, underscoring the growing risks to Gulf states caught in the crossfire.





U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran’s attempts to threaten American forces would be met with decisive military action, declaring, “They threaten Americans, they are going to be blown up.”





He also criticised Iran’s creation of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body designed to vet and tax ships seeking passage, calling it “unacceptable” for Tehran to control an international waterway. This move has raised alarm among shipping companies, with hundreds of vessels bottled up in the Gulf and unable to reach open seas.





Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as hostile and a violation of the ceasefire, accusing Washington of sabotaging diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi argued that “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure.” Iranian state media reported that a U.S. strike killed at least one sailor and injured ten others aboard a cargo vessel that caught fire, though it remains unclear if this was one of the tankers targeted.





President Donald Trump has insisted that the ceasefire remains intact, but reiterated threats to resume full-scale bombing if Iran refuses to accept an agreement to reopen the strait and dismantle its nuclear programme.





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Islamabad has been mediating “day and night” between Washington and Tehran in an effort to extend the truce and secure a peace deal.





Satellite images reviewed by the Associated Press revealed a large oil slick emanating from Kharg Island, Iran’s main crude export terminal. Covering approximately 71 square kilometres, the slick is estimated to represent 80,000 barrels of spilled oil.





Experts warned that the spill could drift southwest, potentially reaching the shores of the UAE, Qatar or Saudi Arabia within a week. Greenpeace Germany noted that while the slick appears to be dispersing offshore, it could still damage sensitive marine habitats. The Pentagon declined to comment on whether recent U.S. strikes were linked to the spill.





China also expressed concern after a tanker registered in the Marshall Islands but crewed by Chinese nationals was attacked near the strait. Although no casualties were reported, Beijing criticised the growing instability.





South Korea, heavily reliant on crude imports through the strait, confirmed that a tanker carrying one million barrels of oil had successfully arrived off its coast, highlighting the precarious state of global energy flows.





The Strait of Hormuz, only 21 miles wide at its narrowest, remains a strategic choke point for nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments. With Iran effectively closing the waterway and the U.S. blockading Iranian ports, the risk of prolonged disruption to global energy markets is intensifying.





AP







