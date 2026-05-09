



On 8 May 2026, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam conducted the steel-cutting ceremony for the fifth and final Fleet Support Ship (FSS) ordered by the Indian Navy, marking a decisive milestone in strengthening India’s blue-water naval capabilities.





These massive vessels, each displacing over 40,000 tons, will provide critical replenishment at sea and support humanitarian operations, with deliveries scheduled to begin in mid-2027.





The steel-cutting ceremony was held at HSL’s facilities in Visakhapatnam, attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, who served as the Chief Guest. Senior officials from both the Indian Navy and HSL were present, underscoring the importance of the event.





This ceremony marked the commencement of construction for the fifth and final vessel under the contract signed in August 2023, which envisages the delivery of five Fleet Support Ships to the Navy.





The Fleet Support Ships are designed to play a pivotal role in sustaining extended naval deployments. With a displacement exceeding 40,000 tons, these vessels will replenish fuel, water, ammunition, and essential stores at sea, thereby enabling frontline combat ships to remain operational for prolonged durations without returning to port.





This capability is central to the Indian Navy’s ambition of maintaining a credible blue-water presence, allowing it to project power and safeguard national interests across distant maritime zones.





Beyond their primary logistical role, the FSS vessels will also be equipped for secondary missions. They are designed to support Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, ensuring rapid delivery of relief material during crises.





Additionally, they will facilitate Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), enabling the safe evacuation of civilians from conflict zones or disaster-hit regions. These dual-use capabilities highlight the versatility of the ships and their importance in both combat and humanitarian contexts.





The contract signed in August 2023 represents one of the largest shipbuilding projects undertaken by HSL in recent years. Deliveries are expected to commence in mid-2027, with the induction of these ships significantly enhancing the Navy’s operational endurance and strategic mobility.





The project also reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence production. The Fleet Support Ships feature a completely indigenous design, with the majority of equipment sourced from Indian manufacturers.





This aligns with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, while also supporting the broader “Make for the World” vision of positioning India as a global defence manufacturing hub.





The steel-cutting of the fifth vessel marks the culmination of the initial phase of this ambitious programme. Once inducted, the Fleet Support Ships will act as force multipliers, ensuring uninterrupted operational readiness of frontline combat units and reinforcing India’s maritime security architecture.





Their induction will also boost the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem, creating opportunities for Indian industries and advancing technological self-reliance in defence production.





This milestone demonstrates India’s determination to modernise its naval forces through indigenous capabilities. The Fleet Support Ships will not only extend the Navy’s operational reach but also strengthen its ability to respond to humanitarian crises, thereby enhancing India’s stature as a responsible maritime power.





Agencies







