Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the second round of the India–Japan Economic Security Dialogue in New Delhi on Monday, alongside Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi and Vice Minister for International Affairs at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Takehiko Matsuo.





The meeting underscored the growing importance of economic security as a central pillar of the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in strategic industrial sectors with the aim of enhancing supply chain resilience, a priority shaped by the current geopolitical environment and global disruptions.





The Economic Security Dialogue serves as the institutional mechanism to monitor progress and promote projects under the Economic Security Initiative announced by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sanae Takaichi during the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025.





The second round provided an opportunity to exchange views on respective economic security policies, reflecting the shared commitment to building robust frameworks for cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the dialogue reaffirmed the role of economic security in strengthening the multi-faceted partnership between the two nations.





Both sides appreciated the Private Sector Dialogue held on 26 March 2026 between the Confederation of Indian Industry and Keidanren, which brought together Indian and Japanese companies. They noted the recommendations made by industry stakeholders to remove impediments to greater collaboration, recognising the private sector’s role in driving innovation and resilience.





The discussions during the Economic Security Dialogue focused on advancing industrial and technological cooperation in five critical sectors: critical minerals, semiconductors, ICT including artificial intelligence and telecom, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors were identified as vital for securing economic interests and ensuring sustainable growth.





The dialogue emphasised the need for closer public–private partnerships to safeguard economic interests and build resilient supply chains. This approach was seen as essential in the face of shifting geopolitical dynamics, where supply chain vulnerabilities have become a pressing concern.





Both sides agreed that collaboration in these strategic sectors would not only strengthen bilateral ties but also contribute to regional stability and global economic resilience.





Following the Economic Security Dialogue, Foreign Secretary Misri held a bilateral meeting with Vice Minister Funakoshi under the Foreign Secretary–Vice Minister Dialogue framework. This engagement covered a wide range of bilateral issues including defence, security, trade and investment, technology, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.





Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the partnership. The meeting highlighted the convergence of strategic priorities between India and Japan, reinforcing the momentum behind their cooperation across multiple domains.





The second round of the Economic Security Dialogue and the subsequent bilateral discussions demonstrated the depth and breadth of India–Japan engagement. They underscored the determination of both nations to strengthen their partnership in response to evolving global challenges, with a clear focus on resilience, innovation, and strategic collaboration.





ANI







