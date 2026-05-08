



The newly appointed Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, formally presented a copy of his credentials to Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hong Lei.





The ceremony took place in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the official presentation of credentials by the Indian envoy to the Chinese foreign ministry.





The Embassy of India in Beijing confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that Ambassador Doraiswami presented his credentials to Hong Lei on 7 May 2026. This act symbolises the formal commencement of his diplomatic assignment in China and represents a significant step in the continuation of India-China diplomatic engagement amid ongoing sensitivities in bilateral relations.





Earlier in the week, Doraiswami began his assignment by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Jintai Art Museum in Chaoyang Park, accompanied by the museum’s curator Yuan Xikun. He also paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at the Embassy of India in Beijing, underscoring India’s cultural and philosophical legacy as part of his diplomatic initiation.





On Sunday, Doraiswami was received upon his arrival in Beijing by Charge d’Affaires Angeline Premalatha and Deputy Director of the Asia Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Li Jianbo. His reception highlighted the importance both sides attach to the ambassadorial role at a time when relations remain sensitive and require careful management.





Doraiswami had earlier received his credentials for the assignment from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. The Embassy of India in China shared that he had formally been entrusted with the responsibility of representing India in Beijing by the President of India, thereby completing the procedural requirements before assuming his role.





In addition to his diplomatic engagements in Beijing, Doraiswami also called on the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday. The meeting focused on geostrategic issues, bilateral engagement, and measures to strengthen existing mechanisms between India and China.





This interaction underscored the multidimensional nature of his assignment, which spans both diplomatic and defence-related aspects of bilateral relations.





Doraiswami’s appointment comes at a time when India-China relations are marked by both cooperation and contention. His role is expected to be pivotal in navigating the complexities of the relationship, balancing cultural diplomacy with strategic dialogue, and reinforcing India’s position in Beijing through sustained engagement at multiple levels.





ANI







