



The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art ship repair facility at Vadinar in Gujarat, with an investment of ₹1,570 crore.





This landmark project is designed to bolster India’s maritime infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign shipyards, positioning the nation as a competitive player in global ship repair services.





The facility will be developed jointly by the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), combining the strengths of a major port authority with India’s largest shipbuilding and repair company.





This collaboration ensures that the project benefits from CSL’s technical expertise and DPA’s strategic location and port infrastructure, creating a synergy that will enhance operational efficiency.





The Vadinar ship repair complex will feature critical infrastructure including a 650-metre jetty, two large floating dry docks capable of accommodating vessels up to 300 metres in length, modern workshops, and essential marine support systems.





With this capacity, the facility is expected to handle 34 large vessels annually, significantly expanding India’s repair capabilities on the west coast. This will reduce turnaround times for shipping companies and provide a reliable alternative to foreign shipyards, particularly in Singapore and the Middle East, where Indian operators have traditionally sent their vessels for maintenance.





Vadinar’s strategic location near major ports such as Kandla and Mundra makes it an ideal hub for servicing both domestic and foreign-flagged vessels. Its proximity to busy international shipping lanes in the Arabian Sea ensures that the facility will attract global clients, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a maritime hub of consequence.





The project also complements existing ship repair facilities in Kochi and Mumbai, creating a balanced distribution of repair capacity across India’s coastline.





Employment generation is a key aspect of the project, with approximately 290 direct jobs and 1,100 indirect jobs expected to be created. The facility will stimulate local economic growth by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in marine engineering, logistics, and ancillary services. This industrial ecosystem will strengthen Gujarat’s position as a maritime powerhouse and contribute to India’s broader economic development.





The project aligns closely with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, both of which set ambitious targets for India to emerge as a global leader in shipbuilding and repair.





By enhancing domestic repair capacity, India will reduce foreign exchange outflows, improve self-reliance in maritime services, and support its growing merchant fleet. The facility also complements India’s push to expand ship ownership and shipbuilding output, ensuring that vessels can be maintained and serviced within the country.





Additional details highlight that CSL’s involvement will bring advanced repair technologies, digital monitoring systems, and sustainable practices to Vadinar. The floating dry docks will allow flexibility in handling different classes of vessels, including tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships.





The workshops will be equipped for specialised tasks such as hull repairs, engine overhauls, and electronic system upgrades, ensuring comprehensive service capability.





Industry experts have noted that the Vadinar project represents a critical step in India’s maritime strategy, bridging the gap between shipbuilding and repair. It will not only serve Indian shipping companies but also attract international operators seeking cost-effective and reliable repair solutions.





This initiative underscores India’s determination to establish itself as a maritime nation of global significance, capable of supporting both commercial and strategic requirements.





The approval of the Vadinar ship repair facility marks a decisive move towards strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure, creating jobs, and reducing reliance on foreign shipyards. It is a project that embodies the vision of self-reliance, industrial growth, and global competitiveness, ensuring that India takes a significant stride towards becoming a global ship repair hub.





Agencies







