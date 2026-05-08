Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with UAE’s MoS for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday underscored the depth and breadth of India’s engagement with the United Arab Emirates.





He met with Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, where both sides reviewed the full spectrum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The discussions identified new areas for cooperation while also addressing the ongoing regional situation and global issues of mutual interest.





The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of the meeting in a post on X, noting that the dialogue reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to strengthen their partnership across diverse sectors. The emphasis was on consolidating existing ties while exploring fresh avenues of collaboration in light of the evolving geopolitical environment.





During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri also held talks with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company. Their discussions centred on deepening the India-UAE partnership in investment, technology, and other critical sectors.





Mubadala, a sovereign wealth fund with global reach, has already invested significantly in India’s infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital economy, and the meeting highlighted the potential for further expansion in these areas.





The timing of the visit was particularly significant, coming amid heightened security concerns in West Asia and the Gulf region. Earlier in the week, strikes targeted the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, a strategic energy hub on the UAE’s eastern seaboard, resulting in injuries to three Indian nationals. The incident drew strong condemnation from New Delhi and reinforced the urgency of dialogue on regional stability.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the escalation, describing the targeting of civilians and infrastructure as unacceptable. In his message on X, he strongly condemned the attacks and reaffirmed India’s solidarity with the UAE. He emphasised that India stands firmly with the Gulf nation and continues to advocate for the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.





The Prime Minister also highlighted the strategic importance of maritime corridors in the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed that ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through this critical waterway is essential for regional peace, stability, and global energy security.





This position reflects India’s broader strategic interest in safeguarding global trade routes and energy supplies, given its dependence on Gulf oil and its role as a major trading partner.





New Delhi’s stance was first articulated by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who reiterated that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease. He underlined India’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the means to restore peace and stability across West Asia.





He also called for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such activities must remain in accordance with international law.





The Ministry further stated that India stands ready to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis. This readiness reflects India’s proactive role in regional diplomacy, balancing its strong ties with Gulf nations while maintaining dialogue with other stakeholders in the region.





The UAE, for its part, has been vocal in denouncing the strikes, which it described as unprovoked aggression. The attacks on Fujairah underscored the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure and the risks posed to global energy markets. Fujairah’s role as a bypass for oil exports outside the Strait of Hormuz makes it a focal point in the broader contest for regional influence.





Foreign Secretary Misri’s visit therefore carried both symbolic and practical significance. It reaffirmed India’s solidarity with the UAE at a time of heightened tensions, while also advancing the bilateral agenda in investment, technology, and strategic cooperation.





The meetings highlighted the resilience of the India-UAE partnership, which has grown into a comprehensive strategic relationship encompassing trade, energy, defence, and people-to-people ties.





The visit also demonstrated India’s intent to remain actively engaged in shaping the regional security discourse. By reinforcing its partnership with the UAE, New Delhi signalled its commitment to safeguarding the interests of its nationals abroad, protecting global energy corridors, and contributing to stability in West Asia.





ANI







