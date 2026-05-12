



Indian Navy chief designate Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has declared that India remains fully prepared to crush any cross‑border threats, underscoring the nation’s resolve against terrorism and its readiness to respond decisively to provocations.





Speaking at an event organised by the Bramha Research Foundation in Mumbai, Swaminathan highlighted that India has been a victim of terrorism for several years and cannot accept such activities, particularly when they originate from foreign soil.





He stressed that India has always acted in a responsive mode, never initiating misadventures, but standing ready to quell any hostile action from across the border.





Swaminathan referred to Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. He noted that the operation specifically targeted terrorists and their camps, eliminating at least 100 militants and striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir.





He emphasised that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing in principle, serving as a reminder of what must be done to strengthen India and prevent it from continuing as a victim of terrorism. He asserted that India continues to negotiate terrorism from a position of strength and remains prepared for any challenges that may arise.





His remarks came in response to statements by Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who warned that any future misadventure against Islamabad would result in widespread and painful consequences for New Delhi. Swaminathan dismissed such rhetoric, reiterating that India’s stance is defensive and responsive, and that the country will act firmly if provoked.





The Navy chief designate also addressed the broader global security environment, noting that supply chains are increasingly weaponised, access to critical technologies is contested, and geopolitical competition is reshaping strategic landscapes across regions and domains.





He warned that nations relying excessively on external suppliers for defence preparedness expose themselves to economic vulnerability and strategic uncertainty. Stressing India’s dependence on maritime trade, he pointed out that nearly 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and 70 per cent by value transits via the seas, making energy security and safe shipping lanes vital to national competitiveness.





Swaminathan underscored the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, describing it as India’s natural arena and highlighting the Indo‑Pacific as the defining theatre of 21st‑century geopolitics. He noted that the Indian Ocean is becoming increasingly contested and consequential, with the Indian Navy serving as its guardian. He emphasised that the Navy is not a ceremonial force but an operational one, continuously deployed across the vast maritime theatre to safeguard national interests.





To fulfil its mandate, Swaminathan stressed the importance of equipping, arming, maintaining and sustaining the Navy with systems and platforms designed, developed and built in India.





He emphasised self‑reliance as a cornerstone of India’s defence preparedness, aligning with the broader national vision of indigenisation and strategic autonomy. His remarks reinforced the Navy’s role as a frontline force in ensuring India’s security and stability in an increasingly complex global environment.





Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was appointed as India’s next Chief of the Naval Staff on 9 May, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retires on 31 May. His statements reflect a continuation of India’s assertive stance against terrorism and its commitment to maritime security, self‑reliance, and readiness to confront evolving challenges in the Indo‑Pacific.





Agencies







