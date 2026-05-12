



Reports have emerged suggesting that the United Arab Emirates secretly carried out attacks on Iran early last month, marking a previously undisclosed level of involvement in the ongoing conflict.





According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the Emirati strikes targeted a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island, a facility of considerable importance to Tehran’s energy infrastructure.





The timing of these attacks coincided with US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire following a five‑week air strike campaign, raising questions about the fragility of the truce and the coordination between Washington and its Gulf partners.





The refinery on Lavan Island was Iran’s tenth largest as of 2020, with a capacity of 60,000 barrels of crude per day, according to figures from the US Energy Information Administration. Its targeting underscores the strategic intent to weaken Iran’s oil production capabilities, which remain central to its economy and war effort.





The Journal did not specify the exact date or time of the UAE’s strikes, but Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on the morning of 8 April that missile and drone attacks had struck the Emirates and Kuwait only hours after the Lavan facility was hit. IRIB described the refinery assault as a “cowardly attack” occurring at 10:00 am local time.





The same day, just hours after the ceasefire was declared, the UAE announced that it had been subjected to a massive Iranian retaliation involving 17 missiles and 35 drones. Kuwait also reported facing a barrage of attacks on its power and desalination plants as well as oil facilities, signalling that the truce was under immediate strain.





These developments highlight the interconnected nature of the conflict, where strikes on Iranian assets quickly trigger counter‑attacks on Gulf states hosting US military bases and critical infrastructure.





The United States has reportedly welcomed the Emirati strikes, with officials quietly encouraging other Gulf states to join the fight against Iran. This tacit approval reflects Washington’s broader strategy of building a coalition to pressure Tehran while simultaneously pursuing diplomatic overtures.





However, the revelation of UAE’s direct involvement adds a new dimension to the war, potentially complicating regional dynamics and exposing Gulf states to heightened Iranian retaliation.





The episode illustrates the precarious balance between military escalation and diplomatic manoeuvring. While Trump’s ceasefire announcement was intended to stabilise the situation, the strikes on Lavan Island and subsequent Iranian responses show how fragile such arrangements remain.





The attacks also demonstrate the vulnerability of energy infrastructure in the Gulf, with both Iran and its adversaries targeting refineries and facilities that are vital to regional and global oil supplies.





The broader implications are significant. The UAE’s covert participation signals a willingness to take risks in confronting Iran directly, moving beyond its traditional reliance on US protection.





For Iran, the strikes represent a direct challenge to its sovereignty and economic resilience, prompting retaliatory measures that threaten to widen the conflict. For the international community, the targeting of oil facilities raises concerns about energy security and the potential for disruption in one of the world’s most critical supply corridors.





AFP







