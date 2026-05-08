



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has been entrusted with a significant project that underscores India’s growing emphasis on indigenous directed energy weapon systems.





In March 2025, the company secured an order worth ₹142.31 crore from the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The project is scheduled to be completed within a 24-month timeframe, reflecting both urgency and strategic importance in bolstering India’s defence preparedness against emerging aerial threats.





The contract involves the development of a Laser Source Module and its integration with a Beam Control System (BCS) mounted on a mobile platform. This integration is central to the larger initiative of creating a High-Power Laser System, which has been designated for Anti-Drone and Anti-Missile applications.





The system, known as the RayStrike-9, represents a leap in India’s directed energy capabilities, combining advanced optics, power management, and precision targeting technologies. By situating the system on a mobile platform, the design ensures operational flexibility, allowing rapid deployment across diverse terrains and mission profiles.





The RayStrike-9 is expected to deliver high-energy laser beams capable of neutralising hostile drones and intercepting incoming missile threats. Its role in counter-drone warfare is particularly critical, given the proliferation of low-cost UAVs and loitering munitions that have altered the dynamics of modern conflict.





The system’s anti-missile potential further enhances layered defence, complementing conventional missile defence systems by providing a cost-effective, speed-of-light engagement option. Unlike kinetic interceptors, the laser system offers repeatable use without the logistical burden of ammunition resupply, thereby reducing long-term operational costs.





Paras Defence’s involvement in this project highlights the increasing participation of private industry in India’s advanced defence technology ecosystem.





The company has already established itself in the domains of optics, electro-magnetic shielding, and space technologies, and this contract strengthens its position as a key contributor to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The collaboration with CHESS ensures that the system benefits from DRDO’s research expertise while leveraging Paras Defence’s industrial capabilities for production and integration. This synergy is vital for accelerating the transition from laboratory prototypes to deployable battlefield systems.





The broader strategic context of the RayStrike-9 project lies in India’s recognition of directed energy weapons as a future-defining technology. Global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia have already invested heavily in high-power laser systems for air defence and anti-drone roles.





India’s pursuit of similar capabilities reflects both the need to keep pace with adversaries and the ambition to establish technological parity in critical defence domains. The RayStrike-9, once operational, will serve as a demonstrator of India’s ability to field indigenous solutions in an area traditionally dominated by foreign suppliers.





The timeline of 24 months for completion suggests that the system could be ready for trials by 2027, aligning with India’s broader roadmap for integrating advanced technologies into its armed forces.





Successful deployment would not only enhance India’s defensive posture but also open avenues for export opportunities, particularly to countries facing similar drone and missile threats. The project thus carries both national security and economic dimensions, reinforcing India’s dual objectives of self-reliance and global competitiveness in defence manufacturing.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







