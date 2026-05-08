

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India remains “steadfast as ever” in its determination to defeat terrorism and dismantle its enabling ecosystem, as the country marked one year since a deadly clash with Pakistan.

The statement came on Thursday, coinciding with the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strikes against Pakistan following the April 22, 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 men, mostly Hindu tourists.





The attack, which India blamed on Pakistan-backed militants, triggered the worst conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades. Islamabad denied involvement, but the incident led to tit-for-tat diplomatic measures and a sharp military escalation.





On May 7, 2025, India launched strikes on what it described as terrorist camps inside Pakistan, sparking an immediate response from Islamabad that included airstrikes, drone swarms, and heavy mortar fire.





Modi’s government named the operation “Sindoor,” after the red powder worn by married Hindu women, symbolising vengeance for those widowed in the Pahalgam attack. Modi praised the armed forces, stating that they gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians, and saluted their valour.





The four-day conflict claimed more than 70 lives on both sides. Pakistan asserted that it shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three advanced French Rafale aircraft, all allegedly within Indian airspace. India has not disclosed any losses.





The ceasefire was announced on May 10, 2025, first by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform. Both Islamabad and New Delhi confirmed the truce minutes later, though India insisted that the agreement was reached directly with Pakistan.





Marking the anniversary, reports emerged that India is preparing to test-fire the latest model of its domestically developed Agni missile. The Agni-6, named after the Sanskrit word for “fire,” is nuclear-capable and designed to carry multiple warheads.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on social media that the missile has a range of up to 10,000 kilometres, placing India in an elite club of nations with such long-distance strike capability.





The BJP described the Agni-6 as a weapon that would make India’s security impenetrable and elevate the country among the most powerful nations in the world. Indian media reported that a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) has been issued for a warning area over the Bay of Bengal, signalling preparations for a test launch.





Additional reports indicate that the Agni-6 incorporates Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, allowing a single missile to deliver several nuclear warheads to different targets.





This capability, mastered only by the United States, Russia, and China, would significantly enhance India’s deterrence posture. Defence analysts suggest that the timing of the test, coinciding with the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, is intended to send a strong strategic message to both Pakistan and China.





India’s missile program has advanced rapidly in recent years, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirming readiness for the Agni-6 test pending government approval.





The missile’s induction would mark India’s entry into the rarefied league of nations with credible intercontinental ballistic missile capability, extending its deterrence beyond regional confines to a global reach.





Agencies







