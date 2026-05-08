



Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor with a powerful declaration that the mission was not an end but the beginning of India’s sustained campaign against terrorism.





His words underscored India’s determination to maintain zero tolerance towards terror and to continue strengthening its sovereignty through decisive military preparedness.





On the solemn occasion of the anniversary, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai delivered a stirring message that Operation Sindoor was far more than a single military strike. He emphasised that the operation represented a turning point in India’s counter-terror doctrine, setting the stage for a permanent and proactive stance against cross-border terrorism.





His statement, “Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi. Meri koshish hai ki yeh soorat badalni chahiye. Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning. India’s fight against terror will go on,” captured the essence of India’s resolve.





He reminded the nation that Operation Sindoor was executed with precision and professionalism, involving seamless coordination between the Army, Air Force and Navy. The strikes destroyed multiple terror launchpads and inflicted heavy losses on Pakistan-based groups, with reports confirming that over 100 militants and soldiers were neutralised.





This outcome, he noted, was not just a tactical victory but a strategic message that India would impose costs on any attempt to destabilise its security.





Lt Gen Ghai stressed that India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and that the armed forces will continue to act with responsibility and strength. He highlighted that the operation demonstrated India’s ability to conduct complex joint missions under pressure, reinforcing confidence in the nation’s military readiness. He also pointed out that the anniversary was not merely a commemoration but a reminder that vigilance and preparedness must remain constant.





The message carried broader implications for India’s defence posture. Operation Sindoor was described as a watershed moment that redefined India’s red lines and called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. By striking terror bases without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, India showcased calibrated restraint combined with decisive action. This balance, Lt Gen Ghai explained, would continue to guide India’s future responses.





He further underlined that the fight against terror is not limited to one operation but is a continuous struggle requiring synergy across services, technological innovation, and national resilience.





The anniversary was marked by tributes, videos and images released by the Army and Air Force, reinforcing the message that India forgives nothing and will track, identify and punish every terrorist and their backers.





Lt Gen Ghai’s remarks also aligned with India’s broader drive towards Atmanirbharta in defence, where indigenous technologies and systems are being integrated to reduce dependence on imports. The operation’s success was supported by space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, ensuring that India’s fight against terror is backed by cutting-edge capabilities.





His speech concluded with a call to the nation to remain united and resolute, affirming that Operation Sindoor was the beginning of a new era in India’s war on terror. The anniversary thus became both a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and a reaffirmation of India’s enduring commitment to safeguard its sovereignty.





RW







