

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likely to travel to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for 14–15 May, according to sources in Tehran who spoke to News18 India

This visit is expected to carry considerable diplomatic weight as it will be Araghchi’s first trip to India since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has sharply escalated tensions across the region and prompted renewed global diplomatic interventions.

Iranian sources emphasised that Tehran attaches high importance to BRICS and has consistently ensured senior-level participation in key meetings since formally joining the grouping as part of its recent expansion. The Iranian government views BRICS as a vital multilateral platform capable of shaping global governance and regional stability, particularly at a time when the Middle East remains volatile.





The visit is anticipated to be diplomatically significant not only because of the timing but also due to Iran’s stated desire for BRICS, under India’s current presidency, to play a constructive role in addressing the worsening situation in West Asia.





This position was earlier articulated by Araghchi during his conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in March, when he stressed that BRICS should contribute meaningfully towards maintaining both regional and global stability and security.





Iran’s push for a stronger BRICS role is being interpreted as an important diplomatic manoeuvre. The grouping now includes major global powers and influential regional actors such as India, Russia, China, and Iran itself, alongside new members like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.





The inclusion of these Gulf states is particularly noteworthy given Iran’s historically complicated relations with them, shaped by geopolitical rivalries and tensions linked to United States military actions in the region.





India’s presidency of BRICS adds further weight to the development. New Delhi is preparing to host the ministerial meeting in May as a precursor to the larger BRICS summit later in the year. Against the backdrop of the continuing West Asia crisis, Tehran’s outreach to India and its emphasis on strengthening BRICS’ role are being seen as part of Iran’s broader diplomatic effort to engage key stakeholders and influence the regional discourse through multilateral frameworks.





Additional context highlights that Iran’s participation in BRICS reflects its wider strategy of countering isolation and building partnerships beyond the West. The expansion of BRICS in 2024 to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia was a landmark moment, signalling the grouping’s ambition to represent the “global majority” and provide an alternative to Western-led institutions. For Iran, this membership offers a platform to project its voice on issues of sanctions, security, and economic cooperation.





Araghchi’s expected presence in New Delhi will also be closely watched in light of Iran’s recent diplomatic engagements with Russia, China, Pakistan, and Oman, aimed at consolidating regional support amid tensions with the United States over control of vital waterways and influence in West Asia.





His visit to India is likely to reinforce Tehran’s message that BRICS should act as a stabilising force and a counterweight to unilateral actions that threaten regional peace.





The meeting in New Delhi will therefore serve not only as a forum for BRICS foreign ministers to deliberate on global governance and strategic partnerships but also as a stage for Iran to advance its diplomatic agenda.





With India chairing the proceedings, the event underscores the importance of multilateralism in navigating complex geopolitical challenges and highlights the evolving role of BRICS as a platform for dialogue among emerging powers.





News18







