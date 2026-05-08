



A year after Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces are undergoing a significant transformation in their combat structures and air defence capabilities. Senior military officials in Jaipur confirmed that the Indian Army is restructuring its battle formations to make them more agile, while the Indian Air Force is preparing to induct two additional squadrons of the S-400 air defence system to further secure the nation’s skies.





This dual-track modernisation reflects a broader strategic recalibration following last year’s conflict with Pakistan.





The officials emphasised that China’s continuous military assistance to Pakistan is a critical factor in India’s security matrix. They asserted that every terror camp in Pakistan is visible to Indian surveillance assets, and no sanctuary remains safe even if Islamabad relocates them deep inside its territory.





This statement underscores India’s confidence in its intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, which were sharpened during Operation Sindoor through extensive use of drones, satellites, and electronic warfare systems.





Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal A K Bharti, and Vice Admiral A N Pramod, who served as director generals of military operations in their respective services during the conflict, addressed the media at the South Western Command.





This command oversees a significant portion of the Western front, making it a pivotal theatre in India’s defence posture. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the Joint Commanders Conference, signalling the political leadership’s close involvement in shaping military reforms.





Lt Gen Ghai explained that critical transformation in the armoured corps, mechanised infantry, and aviation corps is at an advanced stage of deliberation and will soon be implemented.





These changes follow earlier restructuring in infantry and artillery regiments, which created specialised Bhairav battalions, Ashni platoons, Divyastra batteries, and Shaktiban regiments.





These units were designed to tackle emerging threats such as drone swarms, precision-guided munitions, and hybrid warfare tactics, reflecting lessons learned from the 2025 conflict.





Air Marshal Bharti confirmed that the fourth squadron of the S-400 system will arrive by next month, with the fifth squadron expected by the end of the year. This will complete the initial five-regiment acquisition from Russia, which has been central to India’s layered air defence strategy.





He further noted that the Defence Ministry has approved the purchase of five additional squadrons of S-400, a program still in progress. This expansion would give India one of the most formidable air defence networks in Asia, integrating imported systems with indigenous platforms such as Akash, Barak-8, and the Ballistic Missile Defence program.





The officials also addressed the issue of China-Pakistan collusion. Lt Gen Ghai remarked that Pakistan and China describe their relationship as “deeper than the seas, higher than the mountains,” and highlighted that 80% of Pakistan’s military equipment originates from China.





This reality, he said, is beyond India’s control but must be factored into strategic planning. The statement reflects India’s recognition of the growing interoperability between Chinese and Pakistani forces, including joint exercises, technology transfers, and coordinated military doctrines.





The revamp of combat units and the expansion of the S-400 shield are part of a wider doctrinal shift towards integrated, multi-domain warfare. Operation Sindoor demonstrated the need for rapid escalation capabilities, precision strikes, and seamless tri-service coordination.





The reforms now underway aim to institutionalise those lessons, ensuring that India remains prepared for both conventional and hybrid threats. The emphasis on agility, survivability, and deterrence signals a clear intent to maintain operational superiority along the Western front while preparing for contingencies involving China.





Agencies







