

ss the Indo-Pacific, as per a report here India’s bid to supply seeker-equipped Akash-1S and Akash Prime missile systems to Malaysia has injected fresh momentum into a strategic contest that stretches acro





Malaysia’s requirement for two medium-range air defence batteries, valued at RM1.9 billion, has evolved into a high-stakes competition involving India, China, South Korea, and potentially European defence manufacturers.





The tender, known as MERAD, is no longer a simple procurement exercise but has become a geopolitical referendum on regional military alignment, industrial cooperation, and strategic interoperability.





New Delhi’s offering of the Akash-1S and Akash Prime systems represents a significant step in India’s defence export ambitions. Both systems are equipped with indigenous seekers, enhancing accuracy and reliability against a range of aerial threats including aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles.





The Akash Prime, in particular, incorporates improved reaction times and better performance in high-altitude conditions, making it suitable for Malaysia’s diverse operational environment. India’s pitch is not only about technology but also about affordability and long-term support, positioning the Akash family as a cost-effective yet capable solution compared to Western and Chinese alternatives.





China’s participation in the MERAD tender underscores the broader strategic rivalry in Southeast Asia. Beijing has been aggressively marketing its HQ-16 and HQ-9 systems, offering attractive financing and industrial cooperation packages.





Malaysia’s decision will therefore carry implications beyond defence capability, signalling its stance in the ongoing contest between Chinese influence and alternative partnerships. South Korea’s involvement, with systems such as the KM-SAM, adds another layer of complexity, as Seoul seeks to expand its defence footprint in the region while offering advanced technology backed by strong industrial partnerships.





European manufacturers, though not yet formally confirmed, are expected to weigh in with systems like MBDA’s CAMM-ER or other NATO-standard solutions.





Their participation would further internationalise the tender, presenting Malaysia with options that emphasise interoperability with Western allies.





This would align with Malaysia’s broader defence modernisation goals, which include balancing affordability with access to cutting-edge technology and ensuring compatibility with regional partners.





For India, success in Malaysia would mark a breakthrough in its defence export strategy. The Akash systems have already been cleared for export, and winning the MERAD tender would demonstrate India’s ability to compete head-to-head with established global players.





It would also strengthen India’s role in the Indo-Pacific security architecture, reinforcing its image as a reliable partner capable of delivering advanced systems at competitive costs. Moreover, such a deal would deepen bilateral ties with Malaysia, extending cooperation beyond traditional naval and training exchanges into the realm of strategic air defence.





Malaysia’s choice will be closely watched across the region. The decision is not merely about acquiring two batteries of medium-range air defence systems but about defining Malaysia’s strategic orientation in an era of intensifying great-power competition.





Opting for India’s Akash systems would signal a tilt towards diversified partnerships and reduced reliance on Chinese platforms. Selecting Chinese systems would reinforce Beijing’s growing defence footprint in Southeast Asia.





Choosing South Korean or European solutions would highlight Malaysia’s preference for advanced technology and interoperability with Western allies.





The MERAD tender thus encapsulates the broader dynamics of the Indo-Pacific. It is a contest where affordability, technology, industrial cooperation, and strategic alignment intersect. India’s Akash-1S and Akash Prime systems stand as credible contenders, offering Malaysia a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness while advancing New Delhi’s ambition to emerge as a major defence exporter.





The outcome will resonate far beyond Kuala Lumpur, shaping perceptions of regional defence cooperation and the evolving balance of power in Southeast Asia.





Malaysian Media







