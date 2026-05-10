



Paras Defence has unveiled the Paras-SK50, a new indigenous tactical drone designed for surveillance and combat roles, equipped with advanced sensors and a weaponised payload. The system was showcased at the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj, signalling India’s growing emphasis on autonomous battlefield technologies.





Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, has introduced the Paras-SK50 drone as part of its expanding portfolio of indigenous defence solutions.





The unveiling took place at the North Tech Symposium 2026, jointly organised by the Northern and Central Commands of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.





The event highlighted India’s push towards unmanned warfare, with the Paras-SK50 standing out as a versatile tactical platform engineered for modern battlefields.





The Paras-SK50 is not merely a surveillance drone but a combat-capable system. It is fitted with a 7.62 mm weapon system, supported by a 50-round magazine and an effective range exceeding 600 metres.





This enables the drone to engage hostile targets directly, offering a unique blend of reconnaissance and offensive capability. Its smart sensor suite can detect and classify humans, vehicles, and even other drones, providing real-time situational awareness and precision targeting. This dual-role functionality makes the Paras-SK50 a force multiplier in contested environments.





The drone has been designed with adaptability in mind. It can operate in complex terrains and contested zones, ensuring mission readiness under diverse conditions. Its electro-optical systems, avionics, and intelligent tracking algorithms allow it to autonomously follow and monitor targets once detected.





The operator retains final control over engagement, ensuring safety protocols are maintained while enabling decisive action when required. This balance of autonomy and human oversight reflects the evolving doctrine of man-machine teaming in India’s defence strategy.





The Paras-SK50’s development underscores Paras Defence’s growing role in India’s indigenous defence ecosystem. The company has already established expertise in optics, optronics, and defence electronics, and the addition of this tactical drone strengthens its position as a key contributor to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





By integrating advanced electro-optical payloads with weaponised capability, Paras Defence has created a platform that bridges surveillance and combat, aligning with global trends in unmanned aerial warfare.





The broader context of the Paras-SK50’s unveiling is significant. At the same symposium, other innovations such as hydrogen-powered drones, high-speed UAVs capable of 860 kmph, and laser-based anti-drone systems were showcased. India’s defence industry is clearly moving towards a future defined by speed, autonomy, and precision.





The Paras-SK50 fits into this trajectory by offering a cost-effective, indigenous solution that can be deployed rapidly across diverse mission profiles. Its ability to combine ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) with direct engagement makes it particularly relevant in counter-insurgency, border security, and conventional battlefield scenarios.





The introduction of the Paras-SK50 also reflects India’s recognition of drones as central to future warfare. With adversaries increasingly relying on UAVs and loitering munitions, India’s armed forces require platforms that can both monitor and neutralise threats.





The Paras-SK50, with its indigenous design and manufacturing, provides a strategic edge by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and ensuring operational sovereignty.





Agencies







