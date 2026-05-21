



A major joint military exercise, PRAGATI 2026, has begun at Umroi Military Station in Meghalaya with the participation of 13 nations, including India and 12 friendly countries.





The two-week drill focuses on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain, while also showcasing India’s defence innovations under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The Indian Army formally welcomed contingents from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The exercise, conducted in the spirit of equality, friendship and mutual respect, aims to strengthen defence cooperation, enhance interoperability, and build mutual trust among regional partners. The warm reception included traditional ceremonies, reflecting India’s cultural heritage and hospitality.





The programme is designed to improve adaptability, endurance and tactical proficiency of participating troops. Training activities include joint planning exercises, tactical-level drills, and coordinated operations that simulate counter-terrorism scenarios in difficult terrain. Emphasis is placed on physical fitness, discipline, and coordination to prepare soldiers for real-world challenges.





The exercise also seeks to institutionalise mechanisms for sharing best practices, enabling seamless coordination in multinational operations.





A key highlight of PRAGATI 2026 is the showcase of indigenous defence equipment and innovations by Indian technology and defence companies. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and underlining India’s growing capabilities in defence production, innovation, and self-reliance. Such exhibitions are expected to foster collaboration and inspire confidence in India’s defence industry.





The objectives of the exercise extend beyond tactical training. They include strengthening defence ties through joint training and cultural exchange, evolving common concepts for intelligence management and sharing, and identifying areas of cooperation among participating nations.





These goals reflect a broader vision of collective security in the Indian Ocean Region, where regional armies are increasingly working together to address common threats.





The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials and dignitaries. Major General Sunil Sheoran, Additional Director General of Infantry, Indian Army, welcomed the contingents and emphasised the importance of collective engagement in tackling contemporary security challenges.





He encouraged participants to engage with openness, mutual respect, and a willingness to learn from one another’s experiences. He noted that the diverse strengths and perspectives of each nation would contribute meaningfully towards achieving the collective objectives of the exercise.





The exercise is expected to deepen professional bonds and contribute to a shared approach to security challenges. By combining tactical drills with cultural exchange, PRAGATI 2026 underscores the importance of both operational readiness and mutual understanding. It represents a significant step in India’s defence diplomacy, reinforcing its role as a regional leader committed to cooperative security.





PTI







