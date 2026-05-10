



Zulu Defence Systems has unveiled its new Canister Launcher Air Defence Systems (CLAD), a modular and indigenous solution designed to provide rapid-response protection against aerial threats including drones, loitering munitions, and low-flying aircraft.





This marks a significant step in India’s private sector contribution to layered air defence architecture.





Zulu Defence Systems, headquartered in Bangalore, has introduced CLAD as part of its expanding portfolio of advanced air defence technologies. The system is built around a cannisterised launcher configuration, enabling quick deployment and reload cycles.





By adopting a modular design, CLAD can integrate different types of interceptors, ranging from short-range missiles to loitering interceptors, thereby offering flexibility against diverse aerial threats. The canister-based approach ensures sealed storage, longer shelf life, and reduced maintenance requirements compared to legacy open-launch systems.





The CLAD system is intended to counter the growing menace of unmanned aerial vehicles, precision-guided munitions, and saturation attacks. Its design philosophy emphasises rapid reaction time, networked sensor integration, and compatibility with existing command-and-control frameworks.





The system can be mounted on mobile platforms, allowing mechanised forces to carry layered air defence protection into forward areas. This mobility is critical in high-altitude and contested terrains, where static defences are vulnerable to bypass or suppression.





Zulu Defence Systems has positioned CLAD as a cost-effective yet technologically advanced solution. The company has already demonstrated expertise in loitering munitions, tactical drones, and anti-drone systems, and CLAD represents a natural extension of this ecosystem.





It is expected to complement India’s broader air defence shield, which includes systems such as Akash, Barak-8, and the upcoming Jwala short-range missile system from IG Defence.





By offering a private-sector developed canister launcher, Zulu Defence Systems is contributing to the diversification of India’s defence industrial base.





The unveiling of CLAD also reflects the Ministry of Defence’s emphasis on indigenous innovation under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. With increasing reliance on private-sector firms to deliver cutting-edge solutions, CLAD could serve as a benchmark for future collaborations.





Its modularity allows integration with radar and electro-optical sensors, ensuring real-time threat detection and engagement. The system is also expected to be compatible with electronic warfare suites, enhancing survivability against jamming and spoofing attempts.





Operationally, CLAD is designed to deliver rapid salvos against multiple incoming threats. The cannisterised format allows for pre-loaded interceptors that can be fired in quick succession, reducing the time between detection and neutralisation.





This feature is particularly relevant in scenarios involving swarm drone attacks, where sheer volume can overwhelm traditional gun-based defences.





By combining speed, precision, and modularity, CLAD aims to fill a critical gap in India’s evolving air defence doctrine.





Zulu Defence Systems has not only unveiled CLAD but also signalled its intent to become a major player in the defence technology sector. The company’s portfolio already includes loitering munitions, tactical reconnaissance drones, and anti-drone systems, and CLAD adds a new dimension to its offerings.





As India continues to modernise its armed forces, systems like CLAD will be vital in ensuring that the country remains prepared for the challenges of modern aerial warfare.





Agencies







