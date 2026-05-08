



Pakistan’s acquisition of China’s Type 625E short-range air defence system marks a significant attempt to plug gaps exposed during Operation Sindoor, with the platform optimised for countering drone swarms, low-flying aircraft, and cruise missiles.





Its hybrid gun-missile design, mobility, and electronic warfare resilience make it a formidable last-mile defence layer, though its effectiveness will depend on integration into Pakistan’s broader networked air defence architecture.





Pakistan has moved to strengthen its air defence network by purchasing China’s Type 625E short-range system, a platform built mainly to counter drone attacks and low-flying aerial threats.





This decision follows concerns inside Pakistan over damage caused by Indian drone strikes during Operation Sindoor, which highlighted vulnerabilities in its existing defence grid.





According to reports, the system is expected to become part of Pakistan’s integrated air defence in the coming days, though neither Islamabad nor the Inter-Services Public Relations has officially confirmed details of the deal.





This lack of confirmation has created uncertainty over the number of systems being purchased, delivery timelines, and exact configurations, but defence observers see the move as part of Pakistan’s broader effort to modernise its air defence with Chinese systems.





Pakistan has already inducted Chinese-made HQ-9/P and LY-80 air defence systems in recent years, and the addition of the Type 625E is expected to strengthen its ability to deal with smaller aerial threats, particularly drones and low-altitude attacks.





The Type 625E is described as a highly mobile and modern air defence platform developed to target drone swarms, helicopters, low-flying fighter aircraft, and cruise missiles.





Its defining feature is a large six-barrel Gatling gun capable of firing thousands of rounds per minute, allowing it to engage small drones and saturation swarm attacks that conventional systems struggle to intercept.





This reflects lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where low-cost drones have inflicted disproportionate damage on expensive equipment.





The system also carries missile launchers mounted on both sides of the turret, usually equipped with FN-16 or FB-10 short-range missiles. These can reportedly engage aerial targets at distances ranging from six to ten kilometres, creating a protective layer against aircraft and drones flying at lower altitudes.





Analysts note that this dual interception concept—combining high-volume kinetic firepower with short-range missile engagement—creates a dense “kill zone” optimised for ultra-low altitude threats.





The Type 625E is fitted with foldable radar mounted on the upper section of the platform, enabling detection of incoming aircraft or drones before locking onto targets. In addition to radar tracking, it integrates thermal cameras, electro-optical sensors, and laser rangefinders, allowing continued tracking and engagement even under electronic jamming.





This resilience against electronic warfare is increasingly vital in modern combat, where adversaries deploy signal disruption to blind radar systems. The system’s mobility is another advantage: mounted on an 8x8 armoured military truck, it can traverse rough terrain and desert regions, enabling rapid deployment during combat or emergency defence operations.





Reports suggest the Type 625E costs between six and seven million US dollars per unit, making it relatively affordable for mass deployment compared to larger systems. Its design reflects a doctrinal shift toward layered counter-drone warfare, filling the “last-mile” defence gap that Pakistan’s HQ-9/P and LY-80 systems cannot address.





By combining mobility, network-centric integration, and multi-sensor fusion, the Type 625E is intended to operate within Pakistan’s broader air defence network, sharing real-time data and coordinating targeting for faster response cycles.





Strategically, this acquisition underscores Pakistan’s deepening defence alignment with China, ensuring interoperability and logistical continuity across its arsenal.





Zee News







