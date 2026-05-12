



Donald Trump has confirmed that he will raise the issue of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan during his summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing this week, despite Beijing’s strong opposition.





The talks will also cover wider U.S.–China tensions, including trade, Iran, and human rights, but Washington has signalled no change in its Taiwan policy.





U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he intends to discuss arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to Beijing. He acknowledged that Xi would prefer Washington to halt such transfers but insisted the matter would be part of the agenda. Trump emphasised that this was one of several issues he would raise in the bilateral discussions.





China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory, a position rejected by the democratically governed island. Washington adheres to the “one China policy,” recognising Beijing’s stance but refraining from taking a position on Taiwan’s sovereignty.





At the same time, the United States remains Taiwan’s most important international backer and is legally bound to assist in its defence. Arms sales have long been a flashpoint in U.S.–China relations, with Beijing condemning them as violations of its core interests.





In December, Trump authorised the largest-ever U.S. weapons package for Taiwan, valued at more than $11 billion, which included advanced missile systems and air defence equipment.





More recently, his aides have pressed Taipei to allocate even greater resources to its defence. Taiwanese lawmakers have since approved a special defence budget of $25 billion, though this fell short of the government’s request for $40 billion to counter China’s growing military pressure.





Trump reiterated his belief that tensions over Taiwan would not escalate during his presidency. He stated, “I don’t think it’ll happen. I think we’ll be fine. I have a very good relationship with President Xi. He knows I don’t want that to happen.” His comments suggested confidence that his personal rapport with Xi could help manage the dispute, even as arms sales remain a contentious issue.





Chinese officials have responded firmly, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressing that Beijing’s opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan is “consistent and clear.” He warned that attempts to use Taiwan to contain China would fail.





Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its reliance on U.S. support, pledging to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.





The summit between Trump and Xi, scheduled for 14–15 May in Beijing, comes against a backdrop of wider geopolitical tensions, including U.S. military operations in Iran and ongoing disputes over tariffs, technology restrictions, and rare earth exports.





Analysts note that any rhetorical softening by Trump on Taiwan could destabilise the region, while a reaffirmation of U.S. commitments would reassure Taipei but further strain ties with Beijing.





The meeting will also reportedly address other sensitive issues, including the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, trade normalisation efforts, and energy market stability amid Middle East turmoil. Despite the broad agenda, Taiwan’s defence remains one of the most critical and potentially explosive topics.





Reuters







