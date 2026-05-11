



Iran has claimed that a United States F-35 Lightning II fighter jet declared a mid-air emergency while flying near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, 10 May.





According to Tehran, the aircraft transmitted the emergency code 7700, which is the universal distress signal used in aviation to indicate a general emergency requiring immediate attention.





The claim was made amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, with no official confirmation yet from Washington regarding the incident.





Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 reportedly showed the jet heading towards the United Arab Emirates airspace, flying over the Gulf of Oman. After being tracked near the UAE, the aircraft’s transponder signal went dark.





This is a common occurrence during military operations or after a safe landing, but the timing following the emergency squawk has raised questions. The precise cause of the emergency remains unclear, with possibilities ranging from mechanical failure to precautionary measures.





The Iranian Consulate General in Hyderabad amplified the claim on social media, stating that “a few minutes ago, a US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jet transmitted the emergency code 7700 while flying over the Sea of Oman.” It added that sending this code indicates an urgent situation requiring a landing. The United States has not issued any statement confirming or denying the report.





The emergency code 7700 is a four-digit transponder squawk used universally by pilots to declare a general emergency. Once entered, it alerts Air Traffic Control and radar facilities that the aircraft requires priority handling.





It can be triggered by a wide range of scenarios, including mechanical issues, onboard hazards, or external threats. Its use by a fifth-generation stealth fighter such as the F-35 is particularly notable given the jet’s advanced systems and operational role.





The incident coincided with renewed Iranian attacks across the Gulf. Cargo vessels were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, while the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait reported drone incursions. The UAE Defence Ministry confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted two UAVs launched from Iran. Kuwait’s military also reported hostile drones detected at dawn, which were dealt with according to established procedures, though the origin was not specified.





In parallel, a commercial vessel was struck in Qatari waters. The Defence Ministry in Doha stated that a cargo ship northeast of Mesaieed Port, arriving from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone, resulting in a limited fire onboard but no injuries.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre separately reported that a bulk carrier was hit 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha by an unknown projectile. Iran’s Fars news agency later claimed, citing a source, that the vessel was sailing under the US flag and belonged to the United States.





These developments come against the backdrop of heightened threats from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has warned of targeting US sites in the Middle East and “enemy ships” if Iranian tankers are attacked. The reported emergency involving the F-35 adds another layer of uncertainty to the volatile situation in the Gulf, where aerial, maritime, and drone confrontations have intensified since late February





WION







