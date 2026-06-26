



Amazon’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and announced a landmark investment plan of $48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030.





This investment is aimed at expanding Amazon’s e-commerce operations and strengthening its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in the country.





Jassy reaffirmed Amazon’s long-term commitment to India and revealed that the company will allocate an additional $13 billion specifically for AI and cloud infrastructure expansion by 2030.





This brings the total planned investment in AI and cloud infrastructure to over $21 billion within the broader $48 billion package, positioning Amazon as one of the largest global investors in these sectors in India.





The investment will significantly expand Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. This expansion will provide start-ups, enterprises, and government organisations with access to advanced AI chips, managed AI services, secure cloud technologies, and developer tools. The aim is to accelerate innovation, enable rapid scaling, and support Indian businesses in serving customers worldwide.





Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 will surpass $88 billion. Jassy highlighted that since Amazon’s entry into India over a decade ago, the company has experienced tremendous growth across its businesses, particularly in e-commerce, AI, and cloud services. He emphasised that the new investment will meet strong demand across these sectors and contribute to India’s national priorities.





Jassy expressed admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, noting that Amazon is committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story.





He thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership and underlined the growing importance of India in Amazon’s global operations, which include e-commerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment.





He pointed out that Amazon’s India business is on a strong growth trajectory, with robust customer demand in both e-commerce and AWS. Since its launch in India, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs.





Additionally, the company has trained more than 10 million Indians in cloud skills.





In alignment with the government’s priorities, Amazon pledged to continue focusing on AI-led digitisation, export growth, and job creation. The company has set ambitious targets to support 3.8 million jobs, facilitate $80 billion in cumulative exports, extend AI benefits to 15 million small businesses, and provide AI education to 4 million government school students by 2030.





This announcement underscores India’s growing role as a hub for global technology and innovation, with Amazon’s massive investment expected to accelerate the country’s digital transformation, strengthen its AI ecosystem, and enhance its position in global supply chains.





Agencies







