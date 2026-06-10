



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, has undertaken a significant review of the Northern Command’s operational preparedness and modernisation initiatives during his visit to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.





The visit underscored the Army’s focus on strengthening capability development and ensuring readiness across the full spectrum of military operations.





According to the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the Chief of Army Staff was briefed on the conduct of multi-domain operations, absorption of advanced technologies, infrastructure development, and integrated combat readiness.





These elements form the backbone of the Northern Command’s approach to maintaining superiority in an increasingly complex security environment.





During his interactions with officers of the Northern Command and various formation headquarters, conducted through a hybrid format, General Dwivedi emphasised the importance of harnessing emerging technologies and fostering innovation.





He highlighted that operational effectiveness in today’s dynamic security landscape depends on the seamless integration of modern systems with traditional military expertise.





The review also covered measures aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and ensuring readiness to meet evolving challenges. This included discussions on how the Northern Command is adapting to multi-domain warfare, where cyber, space, and information operations are becoming as critical as conventional land-based strategies.





Commending all ranks for their unwavering commitment and operational excellence, General Dwivedi lauded their sustained efforts in maintaining a high state of combat readiness. His remarks reflected appreciation for the professionalism and dedication of personnel who continue to safeguard India’s northern frontiers under demanding conditions.





The visit reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to modernisation and innovation, with a clear emphasis on capability development that aligns with India’s broader defence transformation agenda. The Northern Command, given its strategic importance, remains at the forefront of absorbing new technologies and refining operational doctrines to counter emerging threats.





This inspection also reflects the Army’s broader push towards jointness and synergy across commands, ensuring that forces are prepared to operate effectively in multi-domain environments. By focusing on infrastructure development and integrated combat readiness, the Northern Command is positioning itself as a critical pillar of India’s defence posture in the northern theatre.





PTI







