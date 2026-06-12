



Avcorp Industries has unveiled a new indigenous FPV drone with a 10 km operational range, reinforcing Eastern India’s growing role in UAV innovation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Alongside this tactical platform, the company is expanding its portfolio with multi-role UAVs, Kamikaze drones, and training infrastructure for the Indian Army, BSF, and CRPF.





Kolkata-based Avcorp Industries has successfully introduced an advanced First-Person View (FPV) drone capable of operating across ranges of up to 10 kilometres.





This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to strengthening India’s indigenous defence ecosystem and underscores Eastern India’s contribution to unmanned aerial vehicle innovation.





The FPV drone is designed for tactical missions, enabling remote scouting and precision deployment while keeping personnel out of harm’s way. With endurance between 20 and 30 minutes and payload delivery capability, it provides a versatile solution for frontline operations.





In addition to this FPV platform, Avcorp Industries has been actively expanding its defence and dual-use footprint. The company recently concluded a Drone Lab setup and operator training project for the Indian Army.





These initiatives include simulators, mission planning workflows, and hands-on training environments, ensuring that operators are prepared to integrate UAVs into real-world missions. Such training infrastructure reflects the growing emphasis on readiness and skill development in India’s armed forces.





Avcorp’s flagship product, the X-32 multi-role UAV, represents a significant advancement in indigenous drone technology. The X-32 features a payload capacity of 5–10 kilograms and endurance exceeding 45 minutes. It is engineered for versatility, supporting mission profiles such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, mapping, and payload deployment.





Equipped with thermal and electro-optical imaging systems, the X-32 can conduct day-and-night operations, enhancing situational awareness in low-visibility conditions. Its modular architecture allows rapid reconfiguration, enabling integration of different mission payloads depending on operational requirements. The ultra-light carbon-fibre body ensures durability while maintaining stealth through a low acoustic signature.





Beyond multi-role UAVs, Avcorp Industries is also manufacturing kamikaze drones designed for precision-strike operations. These loitering munition systems carry payloads of approximately 3 kilograms and operate within ranges of 5–10 kilometres, with endurance of around 30 minutes.





Such platforms are increasingly vital in modern warfare, offering low-cost, precision-guided strike capabilities that reshape battlefield tactics. Their deployment provides the Indian Army, BSF, and CRPF with autonomous strike options for neutralising high-value targets.





Avcorp’s broader ecosystem includes surveillance drones with operational ranges of around 10 kilometres and endurance of 45 minutes, designed for rapid-response monitoring missions.





Together, these systems form a comprehensive portfolio that addresses diverse operational needs, from reconnaissance and mapping to payload delivery and combat strike missions.





With over 1,000 projects executed and a defence legacy spanning decades, Avcorp Industries has established itself as a trusted partner in India’s defence modernisation drive.





The company’s achievements align closely with national initiatives such as Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which aim to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen indigenous capabilities.





By combining tactical FPV systems, multi-role UAVs, kamikaze platforms, and training infrastructure, Avcorp Industries is positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s evolving doctrine of drone warfare. Its innovations not only enhance operational readiness but also reflect the strategic importance of private enterprises in shaping the future of India’s defence technology landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







