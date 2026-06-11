



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.





In a video message, Netanyahu praised Modi’s leadership for transforming India, strengthening the bond between India and Israel, and driving rapid economic growth alongside poverty reduction.





He described Modi as a “dear friend” and highlighted his role in propelling India, a nation of over 1.4 billion people, into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.





Netanyahu emphasised that Modi’s leadership has helped 250 million Indians escape poverty, calling this a noble mission that continues to uplift millions. He further noted that the friendship between India and Israel has never been stronger, expressing his eagerness to meet Modi again soon and to continue working together in the years ahead. His remarks underscore the deepening strategic and technological cooperation between the two nations, particularly in defence, agriculture, and innovation.





Prime Minister Modi has now completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record held by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who served from 1947 until his death in 1964.





This achievement marks over twelve years of uninterrupted leadership, a tenure that has seen India’s political landscape transformed under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dominance and Modi’s emphasis on national development and global engagement.





The milestone has drawn international recognition. The House Committee on Foreign Affairs of the United States Congress congratulated Modi in a post on X, describing India as a “critical partner in the Indo-Pacific.”





This statement reflects Washington’s growing strategic alignment with New Delhi in counterbalancing regional challenges and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific. US President Donald Trump also joined in the chorus of praise, posting on Truth Social that Modi is a “wise man” and a “great one,” lauding his strength, health, and leadership qualities. Trump expressed confidence that Modi would continue to achieve greatness and success in the years ahead.





Together, these messages from global leaders highlight the significance of Modi’s record-setting tenure, not only for India’s domestic transformation but also for its expanding role on the international stage.





The strengthening of India-Israel ties, the recognition of India as a critical Indo-Pacific partner, and the admiration expressed by world leaders all underscore the far-reaching impact of Modi’s leadership.





Agencies







