



The fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel collapsed dramatically on the 100th day of the conflict, unleashing missile barrages, retaliatory airstrikes, and urgent diplomatic manoeuvres as regional powers scrambled to prevent escalation into a full-scale war.





The breakdown has drawn in proxies, heightened U.S. involvement, and raised fears of a wider Middle Eastern conflagration.





The ceasefire, which had held since 8 April, unravelled when Iran launched a major missile barrage against Israel, marking Tehran’s first direct strike since hostilities paused. Sirens blared across Israel as the Israel Defence Forces activated air defence systems, intercepting some missiles but warning of further incoming waves. Officials confirmed multiple barrages, signalling a larger assault than initially assessed. This attack shattered the diplomatic restraint that had preserved relative calm for nearly two months.





Iran justified its actions as retaliation for Israeli military operations in Lebanon, particularly in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Iranian commanders accused Israel of repeated ceasefire violations, war crimes, and the use of prohibited weapons such as phosphorus munitions.





They claimed Israel’s actions were carried out with U.S. backing and amid international silence. Tehran’s rhetoric framed the strikes as a defence of Lebanon’s oppressed population, asserting that Israel had crossed all red lines.





Israel responded with retaliatory airstrikes, targeting Iranian-linked positions and escalating the confrontation. Reports indicated that Iranian Revolutionary Guard units claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli bases, while Israel struck petrochemical facilities inside Iran. The exchanges underscored the rapid deterioration of the situation, with both sides unwilling to back down.





Regional proxies quickly became involved. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen declared a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, threatening vital maritime routes. They also claimed responsibility for missile attacks on Israel, raising the spectre of wider disruption to global trade. Meanwhile, Hezbollah intensified its operations along the Lebanese border, further complicating the security environment.





The United States played a dual role, both urging restraint and actively engaging militarily. American forces shot down Iranian drones over the Strait of Hormuz, citing threats to international maritime traffic. Washington condemned Iran’s missile strikes on Gulf allies Bahrain and Kuwait, while Tehran accused the U.S. of orchestrating Israeli aggression. Diplomatic efforts included Pakistan’s Interior Minister visiting Tehran with a letter from his country’s leadership, signalling attempts to mediate.





The humanitarian toll is mounting. Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed Lebanese soldiers, while Iran’s attacks risked destabilising Gulf states. Aid agencies warned of worsening crises, with millions facing food insecurity as the war disrupted supply chains. The United Nations appealed for increased assistance to Lebanon, underscoring the regional impact of the conflict.





The collapse of the ceasefire has left the Middle East on edge. The involvement of multiple actors, from state militaries to non-state proxies, has created a volatile environment where miscalculation could trigger a broader war. Diplomatic channels remain active, but the intensity of military exchanges suggests that peace is distant. The conflict’s trajectory now hinges on whether international pressure can restrain both sides or whether escalation will spiral into a prolonged regional confrontation.





Agencis







