



China has confirmed that it will use the upcoming BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting in New Delhi to present its views on international and regional developments, with Ambassador Xu Feihong stressing Beijing’s intent to deepen political and security cooperation within BRICS.





The meeting, chaired by India’s NSA Ajit Doval on 22–23 June 2026, will prepare the ground for the BRICS Summit scheduled for September.





China has announced that it will actively engage in discussions at the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security. Ambassador Xu Feihong stated that Beijing will exchange views with other BRICS members on the current international security situation, major international and regional issues, and joint responses to both conventional and non‑conventional security challenges.





He emphasised that China looks forward to enhancing communication and coordination with BRICS partners to enrich political and security cooperation and contribute to global peace and stability.





The meeting will be hosted by India in New Delhi on 22–23 June 2026 and will be chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the agenda will focus on non‑traditional security challenges confronting the world today.





Delegations will deliberate on the rapidly evolving nature of national security threats, including the role of new technologies in shaping emerging risks.





The National Security Advisers and Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter‑Terrorism and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies. These working groups have been central to BRICS cooperation in addressing transnational threats and ensuring responsible use of digital platforms.





India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously chaired in 2012, 2016, and 2021.





The Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s people‑centric and humanity‑first approach articulated at the Rio Summit in 2025. This theme underscores India’s vision of BRICS as a platform for strengthening collective resilience against global challenges.





BRICS today brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.





It has evolved into a significant forum for consultation and cooperation on issues of global political and economic governance. The agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic matters to encompass three core pillars: political and security, economy and finance, and cultural and people‑to‑people exchanges.





The official BRICS 2026 website highlights that cooperation now spans a wide range of global issues, including counter‑terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organisation. This broadening scope reflects the grouping’s ambition to act as a collective voice of the Global South in shaping international governance.





China’s participation in the New Delhi meeting is also seen as part of its broader strategy to prepare politically for the BRICS Summit in September 2026. Xu Feihong’s remarks align with Beijing’s consistent emphasis on multipolarity, solidarity among emerging economies, and opposition to hegemonism and unilateralism. China has repeatedly underlined the importance of BRICS as a platform to uphold the UN‑centred international system and to promote reforms in global governance.





India, as host, is expected to highlight its priorities of resilience, innovation, and sustainability, while also reinforcing its leadership role in shaping BRICS’ collective response to pressing global challenges.





The meeting will thus serve as a crucial preparatory step for the September Summit, where leaders are likely to adopt measures to strengthen cooperation across political, security, economic, and cultural domains.





ANI







