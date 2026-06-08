



Ariana Afghan Airlines has taken a decisive step to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between Afghanistan and India by launching daily passenger and cargo flights between Kabul and New Delhi.





This marks a significant transition from the earlier limited weekly schedule to a robust daily service, symbolising a major milestone in enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people engagement between the two nations.





The airline’s statement emphasised that the expansion of its flight network is designed to provide traders and passengers with safe, swift, and reliable transit. By ensuring daily connectivity, Afghan and Indian traders are expected to gain improved access to international markets and seize emerging economic opportunities. This move reflects a broader commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery through improved infrastructure and connectivity.





The scaling up of operations has been rapid. While the Kabul–Delhi route saw only one flight per week last year, the frequency has now been increased to seven flights per week to meet growing demand. This strategic expansion underscores the airline’s role in facilitating Afghanistan’s reintegration into regional and global trade networks.





The launch of daily flights is a direct outcome of sustained diplomatic and commercial engagement between New Delhi and Kabul. The initiative follows the successful visit of a high-level trade delegation led by Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, to India in November 2025.





During this visit, Minister Azizi held substantive talks with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, which laid the groundwork for several key developments.





Among the most notable outcomes were the announcement of dedicated Air Freight Corridors connecting Kabul to Delhi and Amritsar, aimed at expediting trade flows. Additionally, both sides reactivated the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment and agreed to move toward institutionalising a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These frameworks are expected to provide a structured mechanism for addressing trade challenges and fostering long-term economic cooperation.





The ministers also recognised the potential for collaboration in high-value sectors, particularly mining, which holds significant promise for Afghanistan’s economic future.





To sustain momentum, India and Afghanistan committed to appointing Commercial Representatives at their respective embassies to streamline ongoing and future business interactions, ensuring that bilateral initiatives are implemented effectively.





The restoration of daily air links serves as a practical bridge for the business communities of both countries. It reinforces ongoing diplomatic efforts to create a stable, trade-oriented partnership and lays the groundwork for a more integrated and mutually beneficial economic future. By fostering easier movement of goods and people, both nations are signalling their intent to deepen cooperation and strengthen regional connectivity.





ANI







