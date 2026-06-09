



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the performance of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with the delays in delivering TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force emerging as a central issue.





The inordinate slippages in the program have become a matter of concern for the Ministry of Defence, given the urgency of strengthening the IAF’s depleted fighter squadron strength.





The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota.





Singh carried out a comprehensive review of all major projects currently being undertaken by HAL, ranging from combat aircraft to helicopters and advanced aerospace systems.





The TEJAS MK-1A program, however, dominated the discussions due to its repeated delays and the impact on the IAF’s modernisation plans.





HAL has faced challenges in meeting delivery commitments for the TEJAS MK-1A, despite earlier assurances that the first batch of aircraft would be handed over by mid-2024.





Supply-chain bottlenecks, delays in engine deliveries from General Electric, and pending certifications for integrated systems have slowed progress.





The IAF has contracted 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, but the induction schedule has already slipped, raising concerns about operational readiness.





The Ministry of Defence has previously indicated that penalties could be imposed on HAL if contractual timelines continue to be missed, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.





The review also touched upon HAL’s other ongoing projects, including the Light Utility Helicopter, the Advanced Light Helicopter variants, and the development of the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft).





Singh emphasised the need for HAL to accelerate its pace of work and ensure that critical programmes do not suffer further setbacks. The presence of the top military leadership at the meeting highlighted the strategic importance of these projects for India’s defence preparedness.





HAL’s new CMD Ravi Kota has prioritised the TEJAS MK-1A deliveries since assuming charge, but the company continues to grapple with production challenges and certification delays.





The IAF has repeatedly stressed that the TEJAS MK-1A is essential to bridge the gap until more advanced fighters such as the Rafale and the future AMCA are inducted.





The delays have therefore placed additional pressure on HAL to demonstrate tangible progress in the coming months.





The meeting reinforced the government’s intent to hold HAL accountable for its commitments while simultaneously supporting indigenous defence manufacturing.





Singh’s intervention signals that the Ministry of Defence is closely monitoring HAL’s performance and will not tolerate further slippages in programs critical to national security.





PTI







