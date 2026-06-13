



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended warm greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian government, and the people of Russia on the occasion of Russia Day.





In his message, Jaishankar expressed confidence in the continued advancement of India-Russia ties, reaffirming the enduring nature of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





His post on X read, “Congratulations to FM Sergey Lavrov, the Government and people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the Day of Russia. Look forward to continued advancement of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.”





Russia Day, celebrated annually on 12 June, commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990. It is recognised as the national day of the Russian Federation and is marked by official ceremonies, cultural events, and public celebrations across Russia and in diplomatic missions abroad.





In New Delhi, the Russian Embassy hosted a state reception to mark the occasion, with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attending as the Chief Guest. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Misri conveyed India’s best wishes on Russia’s national day and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The MEA noted in its post on X that Misri’s presence underscored India’s resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Moscow.





Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, in his welcome address, emphasised Russia’s significant role in shaping international affairs amid the evolving multipolar global order. He highlighted Russia’s growing technological and financial self-reliance and reiterated Moscow’s commitment to maintaining friendship and expanding its comprehensive strategic partnership with India.





His remarks reflected Russia’s determination to deepen ties with New Delhi despite global geopolitical challenges.





Foreign Secretary Misri, in his address, underlined that the India-Russia relationship continues to serve as an anchor of stability in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment. He stressed that the partnership helps advance the shared interests of both nations, reinforcing the importance of their longstanding cooperation in defence, energy, trade, and emerging technologies.





The reception also featured a cultural performance by the “Stilyagi Band,” organised with the support of the Moscow Government, adding a festive dimension to the diplomatic event.





The celebration highlighted not only the political and strategic aspects of the relationship but also the cultural bonds that continue to enrich India-Russia ties.





The reaffirmation of commitment by both Jaishankar and Misri on Russia Day reflects the enduring strength of the India-Russia partnership, which has consistently been described as “Special and Privileged.” It demonstrates the willingness of both nations to adapt their cooperation to the evolving global order while preserving the historical depth of their relationship.





ANI







