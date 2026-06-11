



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook a significant visit to Bulgaria, where he engaged with the country’s senior leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen India’s engagement with both Bulgaria and the European Union.





His discussions with Bulgarian leaders, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, focused on expanding collaboration across a wide range of sectors and on shaping a partnership that is contemporary and forward-looking.





In his press remarks following the meeting with Foreign Minister Petrova-Chamova, Jaishankar emphasised the longstanding ties between India and Bulgaria, noting that the task now is to refashion these into a modern relationship that reflects current global realities.





He underlined India’s rapid economic growth of 7–8 per cent annually, which offers new opportunities for cooperation. He highlighted sectors such as engineering and defence as areas where India presents significant potential, while also pointing out that Indian companies are increasingly investing abroad and seeking new collaborations.





Jaishankar also drew attention to the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Bulgaria, observing how these cultural and wellness traditions are strengthening people-to-people connections.





He further invited Bulgaria to deepen engagement with India’s creative industries, where India has emerged as a major global player. This cultural dimension, he suggested, could complement economic and strategic cooperation, making the partnership more holistic.





On the India-European Union front, Jaishankar recalled the conclusion earlier this year of the Free Trade Agreement, alongside a security and defence partnership and a mobility framework. He described these as transformative instruments that will reshape India-EU relations.





He stressed that India intends to explore economic opportunities with each EU member state individually, encouraging them to undertake initiatives in India that would benefit both sides.





During his talks with Bulgarian leaders, Jaishankar confirmed that both sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations. They explored new avenues for cooperation in the context of the India-EU FTA, the Strategic and Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework. These discussions underscored the ambition to elevate ties beyond traditional areas into advanced sectors such as technology, defence, and mobility.





Following his Bulgaria visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Finland on 11 June to participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year’s theme, “A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives,” will provide a platform for wide-ranging discussions on international affairs. In Finland, he will also hold meetings with his counterpart and other senior leadership, further advancing India’s diplomatic outreach in Europe.





This visit to Bulgaria reflects India’s broader strategy of strengthening ties with European nations, leveraging economic growth, cultural connections, and strategic partnerships to build relationships that are future-oriented and mutually beneficial.





ANI







