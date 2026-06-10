



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he reached the historic milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister.





In her message, she congratulated him on completing twelve years in office and emphasised the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations. She recalled their recent meeting in Rome, where both leaders launched a Special Strategic Partnership aimed at creating new opportunities for their nations and peoples, underscoring the forward-looking nature of the relationship.





Meloni’s message adds to the growing chorus of international leaders acknowledging Modi’s achievement. European Council Chief Antonio Costa also congratulated him, praising his “visionary leadership” and noting that ties between the European Union and India are stronger than ever.





Costa referred to the historic summit held earlier this year, which marked a significant step in EU-India cooperation, and expressed his optimism about continued partnership and friendship.





Prime Minister Modi’s tenure has now reached 4,399 consecutive days, making him the longest continuously serving elected premier in India’s history. This milestone surpasses the record held by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who served from 1947 until his death in 1964.





While Indira Gandhi’s combined tenure lasted nearly sixteen years, it was divided into two separate stints, unlike Modi’s uninterrupted leadership.





His twelve-year tenure has been marked by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s transformation into the dominant political force in India, expanding its reach into new regions and consolidating support across diverse communities.





This achievement reflects not only Modi’s political longevity but also the consolidation of India’s democratic mandate under his leadership. His tenure has been characterised by ambitious reforms, a strong emphasis on national security, and efforts to position India as a leading global power.





The milestone has drawn attention worldwide, with leaders recognising both the domestic transformation India has undergone and its growing influence on the international stage.





ANI







