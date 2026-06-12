



The Ministry of Defence has concluded a contract with a private firm for the procurement of twenty enhanced capability Global Navigation Satellite System jammers, valued at ₹449 crore.





With a minimum of seventy-five per cent indigenous content, the deal falls under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured category.





This represents a significant stride in strengthening India’s maritime security and electronic warfare capabilities, while simultaneously reinforcing the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative.





These jammers are specifically designed to degrade the performance of adversary GNSS receivers, including those reliant on the American GPS, European Galileo, China’s BeiDou and the Russian GLONASS. By disrupting satellite signals, they can deny accurate positioning and timing to hostile systems.





Furthermore, they are capable of employing spoofing techniques, which mislead enemy platforms by feeding them false navigational data. The induction of these systems will enhance the Indian Navy’s ability to operate safely in multi-threat environments, where reliance on GNSS is critical for both offensive and defensive operations.





Globally, modern militaries depend heavily on GNSS for precision targeting, navigation, and communication. On land, GPS enables tracking of friendly forces to prevent fratricide and improves the accuracy of weapon systems.





Tactical networks rely on GPS timing for synchronised communications, ensuring seamless coordination across dispersed units. At sea, GPS integrates with inertial navigation systems to correct drift, while missiles depend on GPS guidance for precise targeting.





In aviation, GPS transforms unguided bombs into precision weapons through JDAM kits, guides UAVs via waypoints, and supports coalition air traffic control. The disruption of such systems can therefore have a profound impact on adversary combat effectiveness.





India’s move comes against the backdrop of rising GPS interference and spoofing incidents. Between 2023 and 2025, over 465 cases were reported in sensitive air corridors such as Delhi, Amritsar and Jammu.





Recently, a spoofing attack was carried out during the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighting the seriousness of the threat. Spoofing is particularly dangerous as it can mislead aircraft, undermine surveillance, and endanger civilian lives without direct confrontation. Such incidents underscore the vulnerability of GNSS-dependent systems and the necessity of robust countermeasures.





By deploying Enhanced Capability GNSS jammers, India is not only countering these vulnerabilities but also building indigenous expertise in electronic warfare. This initiative strengthens deterrence and ensures operational resilience across land, sea, and air domains.





It positions India to safeguard its aerospace and maritime environments against asymmetric threats, where adversaries may attempt to exploit reliance on satellite navigation. The development and deployment of these systems also contribute to India’s broader strategy of indigenising advanced military technology, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and enhancing sovereign capability in critical defence sectors.





The integration of these jammers with India’s existing electronic warfare architecture will provide layered protection against hostile attempts to disrupt navigation and targeting. Their deployment aboard naval vessels will ensure safe operations in contested waters, while their adaptability could extend to land-based and airborne platforms.





This versatility enhances India’s ability to project power and defend its interests in an increasingly complex security environment. The contract thus marks a critical milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to modernise its armed forces and prepare for the challenges of future warfare.





Agencies







