



The 14th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Greece was convened in New Delhi on Friday, marking another important milestone in the strengthening of bilateral ties.





The meeting was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) from the Indian side, and Ambassador Andreas Fryganas, Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece.





This round of consultations followed the previous session held in Athens in June 2023, underscoring the regularity and continuity of dialogue between the two nations.





During the discussions, both delegations undertook a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. Political exchanges were examined in detail, alongside trade and investment opportunities, defence and security cooperation, education, cultural initiatives, and the development of digital public infrastructure.





The consultations also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties, which remain a cornerstone of the Strategic Partnership between India and Greece. Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to combating cross-border terrorism, highlighting this as a critical area of mutual concern.





The consultations extended beyond bilateral issues to include an exchange of views on regional and global developments. Cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, was discussed, reflecting the shared interest of both countries in contributing to international peace and stability. The dialogue reaffirmed the strategic convergence between New Delhi and Athens on a range of global challenges.





It was agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held in Athens at a mutually convenient date, ensuring the continuation of this structured engagement.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the outcome of the meeting on X, noting that the consultations had focused on political and defence relations, trade and investment, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. His statement underlined that these efforts will further consolidate the strategic partnership between the two countries.





The timing of these consultations is significant, given the broader geopolitical context. India and Greece have been steadily enhancing their cooperation in defence and security, with recent discussions in both capitals pointing to potential collaboration in maritime security and advanced defence technologies.





The consultations also come against the backdrop of India’s expanding role in the Mediterranean region, where Greece serves as a critical partner in bridging Europe and Asia. The reaffirmation of joint efforts against terrorism further strengthens the alignment of both nations in addressing global security threats.





By reviewing the full gamut of relations and setting the stage for future engagements, the 14th Foreign Office Consultations have reinforced the strategic depth of the India-Greece partnership.





The dialogue not only consolidates existing areas of cooperation but also opens avenues for new initiatives in trade, technology, and cultural exchange, ensuring that the partnership continues to evolve in line with regional and global developments.





ANI







