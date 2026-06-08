



India and Indonesia have taken another decisive step in strengthening their bilateral relationship, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono co-chairing the 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi.





The meeting underscored the steady trajectory of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.





The dialogue was comprehensive and substantive, reflecting the expanding scope of cooperation between New Delhi and Jakarta. Both ministers reviewed progress across a wide range of sectors, placing particular emphasis on maritime and shipping cooperation.





They alsoIndia and Indonesia have taken another decisive step in strengthening their bilateral relationship with the convening of the 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in New Delhi, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono.





The dialogue underscored the steady growth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which has expanded considerably in recent years.





The discussions were wide-ranging and substantive, reflecting the broadening scope of cooperation. Both sides reviewed progress across multiple sectors, with particular emphasis on maritime and shipping collaboration, political and defence frameworks, and security cooperation.





Trade and economic engagement featured prominently, with fintech, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals identified as priority areas. The latter is increasingly vital for future-ready economies, given the global demand for clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.





Cultural exchange, tourism, and educational initiatives were also highlighted as key instruments to bring citizens closer together. Health cooperation remained a priority, especially in the post-pandemic context where resilient healthcare systems and collaborative research are essential. These people-to-people linkages were seen as vital in sustaining momentum across the partnership.





Beyond bilateral issues, the meeting served as a platform for regional diplomacy. Both ministers exchanged detailed perspectives on the evolving geopolitical landscape and emphasised the importance of enhanced multilateral coordination.





A central theme was the deepening of India-ASEAN ties, with Indonesia’s pivotal role within ASEAN seen as crucial to advancing India’s ‘Act East’ policy and ensuring a stable, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





Jaishankar, in a post on X, noted the substantive discussions covering political, defence, security, maritime, shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, critical minerals, tourism, education, and cultural cooperation.





He also underlined the importance of advancing multilateral coordination and deepening ASEAN ties. Sugiono, in his own post, expressed delight at co-chairing the meeting and emphasised priorities ranging from trade and maritime security to digital connectivity, infrastructure, health, and people-to-people ties. He looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta, which he described as an important opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for both nations.





The historical and strategic depth of the relationship was also recalled. Jaishankar highlighted the momentum imparted by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to India as the Republic Day Chief Guest in 2025, which reinforced the bilateral partnership.





This latest meeting comes at a crucial juncture, with both nations actively participating in ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026–2030).





Observers view the JCM as a vital step in ensuring that bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving regional geopolitical landscape.





The convergence of interests between New Delhi and Jakarta, particularly in maritime security and economic resilience, positions the partnership as a cornerstone of regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







