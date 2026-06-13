



India and Nepal convened the 10th Project Steering Committee and the 8th Joint Working Group meetings in Kathmandu from 11–12 June 2026 to review the implementation of ongoing cross‑border railway projects and to strengthen cooperation in the railway sector.





The meetings were held under the framework of bilateral collaboration, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to enhancing connectivity through rail infrastructure.





The discussions centred on the Jaynagar‑Bijalpura‑Bardibas and Jogbani‑Biratnagar broad‑gauge railway lines, which are being developed with grant assistance from the Government of India. These projects are seen as vital for improving passenger and freight movement between the two countries, thereby boosting trade, tourism, and people‑to‑people ties.





The review also covered the Standard Operating Procedures for commencing passenger train services on the Janakpur‑Ayodhya section, a route of cultural and religious significance that is expected to facilitate easier travel for pilgrims and tourists.





The Final Location Survey Report of the proposed Raxaul‑Kathmandu broad‑gauge railway link was discussed, highlighting the importance of this project in directly connecting Nepal’s capital with India’s railway network.





Technical support for Nepal’s ambitious East‑West Railway Link was also deliberated, alongside proposals for additional railway connections to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement to ensure timely progress and effective implementation of these projects.





The meetings built upon the momentum of earlier discussions held in February 2025 in New Delhi, during the 9th PSC and 7th JWG sessions. At that time, the preparedness for commencing work on the remaining sections of the Jaynagar‑Bijalpura‑Bardibas and Jogbani‑Biratnagar lines was reviewed.





The Nepali side had assured facilitation for early commencement and completion of these sections, including Bijalpura to Bardibas and Nepal Custom Yard to Biratnagar. These assurances were reiterated in the latest meetings, underlining Nepal’s commitment to advancing the projects.





The Indian delegation was led by Rohit Rathish, Joint Secretary (DPA‑III) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Pradeep Ojha, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation‑Freight) from the Ministry of Railways.





The Nepali side was headed by Sushil Babu Dhakal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport. Their participation reflected the high‑level attention being accorded to railway cooperation as a cornerstone of bilateral relations.





The railway projects under discussion are part of a broader effort to deepen India‑Nepal connectivity, complementing road and digital infrastructure initiatives. The Jaynagar‑Bijalpura‑Bardibas line, once fully operational, will link Nepal’s Terai region with India’s extensive railway network, while the Jogbani‑Biratnagar line will enhance access to one of Nepal’s key industrial hubs.





The proposed Raxaul‑Kathmandu link is particularly significant, as it would provide Nepal with a direct rail connection to India’s major trade corridors, reducing transport costs and fostering economic integration.





These developments also align with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Nepal’s emphasis on infrastructure‑led growth. The railway cooperation is expected to contribute to regional connectivity initiatives, supporting broader South Asian integration.





The meetings in Kathmandu thus marked another step forward in the long‑standing partnership between the two countries, reinforcing their shared vision of enhanced connectivity and mutual prosperity.





ANI







