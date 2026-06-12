



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has underlined the enduring nature of India–Russia relations, describing them as a “special bond” that has withstood the test of time.





Speaking at the National Day celebrations of the Russian Federation in New Delhi, he emphasised that the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries has grown stronger over the years and continues to serve both nations well.





He noted that the sustained high level of bilateral exchanges reflects the depth of this relationship and India’s commitment to working closely with Russia to promote dialogue, strengthen multilateral cooperation, and address shared global challenges.





Misri highlighted the forthcoming BRICS Leaders Summit in September 2026 as a significant milestone, pointing out that India and Russia share a commitment to a multipolar, inclusive, and more representative international order.





He stressed that this commitment is particularly relevant in the current global context, marked by conflicts, economic uncertainty, disruptions in supply chains, and rising geopolitical tensions.





He said that India looks forward to welcoming President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi for the summit, which will provide another opportunity to advance common objectives and further strengthen the partnership.





He described India–Russia ties as an “anchor of stability” in today’s complex geopolitical landscape. He noted that both countries are working to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including trade, defence, civil nuclear energy, and space.





Leaders have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to 100 billion US dollars by 2030, reflecting the shared priority of deepening economic cooperation in traditional sectors while exploring new areas of collaboration. Misri also highlighted connectivity initiatives and expanding cooperation in the Arctic region as emerging priorities in the partnership.





He expressed appreciation for Russia’s steadfast support in advancing cooperation across multiple domains and in strengthening the BRICS agenda. He noted that significant progress achieved across various BRICS tracks in recent years has laid a strong foundation for deeper collaboration in the future.





This, he said, underscores the resilience and adaptability of the India–Russia partnership in navigating global challenges.





Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, present at the occasion, extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister.





He described Modi’s achievement as historic and conveyed congratulations on behalf of President Putin, the Russian government, and the Russian people. Alipov’s remarks highlighted the personal warmth and respect that underpin the bilateral relationship, adding a symbolic dimension to the celebrations.





The event thus reinforced the narrative of India–Russia ties as a time-tested partnership that continues to evolve and expand. With ambitious economic targets, robust defence cooperation, and shared commitments to multilateralism and global stability, the relationship remains a cornerstone of both countries’ foreign policy strategies.





The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi will serve as another platform to showcase this enduring bond and chart new directions for collaboration.





ANI







