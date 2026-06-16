



India and Slovakia announced 14 landmark outcomes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic first visit to Bratislava, elevating bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership and expanding cooperation across defence, technology, labour mobility, scientific research, and culture.





This marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993, underscoring the strategic depth of the relationship.





Prime Minister Modi described the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership as a “very special moment,” highlighting the breadth of cooperation ranging from advanced manufacturing and green technology to cultural exchanges.





His meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico produced wide-ranging agreements that reflect the untapped potential of the partnership.





Among the most significant outcomes was the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, reinforcing both nations’ commitment to combating global threats. A Consular Dialogue mechanism was also launched to strengthen cooperation in consular matters, ensuring smoother engagement for citizens of both countries.





In the sphere of mobility and defence, India and Slovakia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Labour Migration, facilitating the movement of professionals and skilled workers. A Letter of Intent on defence cooperation was finalised to promote joint development, production, and collaboration between defence industries, signalling a strong strategic convergence.





Technology and innovation emerged as central pillars of the partnership. Agreements included an MoU on Digital Technologies, an MoU on Higher Education and Research, and an MoU on Audio-visual Creation.





The establishment of the first-ever ICCR Chair in Artificial Intelligence at the Technical University of Kosice was announced, reflecting India’s commitment to responsible AI development. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding on Quantum Communication and Critical Infrastructure Protection was signed, underscoring the focus on emerging technologies.





Health and wellness cooperation was strengthened through an MoU between the National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, and Slovak Health Spa Piestany, promoting traditional systems of healthcare. Academic collaboration expanded with an agreement between IIT-Delhi and the Slovak Technical University, covering student exchanges, scholarships, and joint research. Tourism cooperation was enhanced through an agreement between tour operators’ associations of both countries.





Scientific collaboration received a boost with an Agreement on Scientific Cooperation between the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS). These initiatives reflect a shared commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation.





Cultural diplomacy was a prominent feature of the visit. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the global resonance of Indian traditions, referring to Slovak children’s paintings inspired by the Panchatantra and Jataka tales.





At the Presidential Palace, Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini viewed an exhibition themed on Varanasi City, featuring artworks by Slovak artists who had visited India. These cultural exchanges underscore the role of art in strengthening bilateral ties.





Economic engagement was another major focus. Modi interacted with Slovak business leaders, emphasising India’s reform trajectory and inviting Slovak companies to deepen investment and manufacturing partnerships. He noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would add momentum to bilateral cooperation, particularly in automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing, and green technology.





The ceremonial aspects of the visit included a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bratislava, honouring Slovak soldiers who sacrificed for their country’s freedom. Modi was welcomed with traditional Slovak customs, including bread and salt, and performances by folk ensembles, symbolising hospitality and goodwill.





This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia, represents a decisive step in India’s outreach to Central Europe. By unveiling 14 outcomes across strategic, economic, technological, and cultural domains, both nations have signalled their intent to build a robust, future-oriented partnership.





ANI







