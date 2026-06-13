



India and Tajikistan reaffirmed their strategic partnership during Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s visit to Dushanbe, where he met Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and participated in a major SCO conference. The visit underscored India’s commitment to Central Asia as its extended neighbourhood and highlighted preparations for the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue in Kolkata next month.





Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a detailed meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, focusing on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





Singh reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan, which has been built on decades of close political, defence, and cultural ties. He extended an invitation to Tajikistan for high-level participation in the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue, scheduled to be hosted in Kolkata from 17–19 July 2026.





The SCO Civilizational Dialogue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will deliver the keynote address. The forum is designed to deepen mutual understanding, promote intercultural dialogue, and celebrate the shared heritage and arts of SCO member states. India views this initiative as a way to strengthen civilisational linkages and youth engagement, while also enhancing cultural exchanges and regional connectivity.





During his two-day visit, Singh also participated in the SCO Conference titled “Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development.” In his address, he outlined India’s strategic vision for the bloc, emphasising the importance of Central Asia in India’s foreign policy. He described Central Asia as India’s “extended neighbourhood” and a vital partner in fostering prosperity, security, and economic integration across Eurasia.





Singh highlighted that 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, calling it an opportune moment for reflection and recalibration amid global disruptions. He stressed the unique significance of the current leadership structure within the SCO, noting that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold the presidencies of the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government, respectively. This dual leadership by Central Asian nations presents a rare opportunity to shape the organisation’s future direction.





India’s priorities within the SCO were clearly articulated by Singh. He emphasised youth engagement, cultural exchanges, strengthening regional connectivity, and civilisational linkages. These priorities align with India’s broader vision of using the SCO as a platform for peace, joint development, and deeper integration with Central Asia.





His remarks also reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to the SCO and its member states, particularly at a time when the global order faces volatility and uncertainty.





The visit further reinforced India’s diplomatic outreach in Central Asia, a region of growing strategic importance. India and Tajikistan share strong defence cooperation, with India maintaining a presence at the Ayni Air Base near Dushanbe and conducting regular joint training programmes. The bilateral relationship also extends to cultural and educational exchanges, reflecting the deep-rooted civilisational ties between the two nations.





By reaffirming its partnership with Tajikistan and the wider Central Asian region, India has signalled its intent to play a proactive role in shaping the SCO’s future trajectory. The upcoming Civilizational Dialogue in Kolkata will serve as a landmark event, showcasing India’s leadership in promoting intercultural understanding and regional cooperation.





ANI







