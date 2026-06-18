



India and Thailand convened the 10th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok on 17 June 2026, with the discussions centred on deepening collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development.





The meeting was co-chaired by Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich, Thailand’s Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, and Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary in India’s Ministry of Defence. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest.





The dialogue highlighted the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region. Delegations from both countries reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.





They exchanged perspectives on regional developments and reviewed progress made in bilateral defence cooperation since the previous dialogue, underlining the need to adapt to emerging challenges.





Military-to-military engagements were a key focus, with discussions covering capacity-building initiatives, training exchanges and maritime cooperation. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding these engagements to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational coordination.





The talks also reviewed ongoing defence industry cooperation, with particular attention given to opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development. The aim is to foster mutually beneficial partnerships between the defence ecosystems of India and Thailand.





The delegations exchanged views on cooperation under regional and multilateral defence frameworks, including ASEAN-led mechanisms. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and addressing shared security challenges through dialogue and collaboration.





This reflects the broader strategic intent of both nations to work together within regional institutions to uphold stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.





The Indian Embassy in Thailand noted in a post that both sides reviewed all aspects of ongoing activities across different domains and discussed ways to intensify engagements, especially in new and emerging areas.





These discussions were framed within the bilateral Strategic Partnership and regional frameworks, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the cooperation. India and Thailand elevated their bilateral ties to a formal Strategic Partnership in 2025, which has since provided a strong foundation for defence collaboration.





India and Thailand are maritime neighbours, and Thailand is an important partner for India in its Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. The dialogue concluded with discussions on future engagements and the way forward for bilateral defence cooperation, signalling a shared determination to deepen ties and expand collaboration across multiple domains.





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