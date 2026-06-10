India has strongly condemned the recent violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where at least 20 protesters were killed during demonstrations against police brutality and political manipulation.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the international community must hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses, highlighting that Pakistan has resorted to fake news and fabricated videos to deflect attention from widespread human rights violations.





Reports indicate that the crackdown on civilians intensified following the appointment of Brigadier Faiq Ayub as the Inter-Services Intelligence sector commander for PoK last year. Ayub, previously stationed in Punjab, had earned the notorious nickname “Butcher of Lahore” due to his role in violent suppression of protests in Lahore.





His posting to PoK has coincided with escalating brutality against civilians, with police and army units opening fire on demonstrators.





The protests in PoK have been driven by both economic and political grievances. Demonstrators have demanded lower electricity tariffs and reduced food prices, pointing out the irony that PoK generates the bulk of Pakistan’s hydroelectric power yet suffers from exorbitant energy costs. This economic frustration has been compounded by anger over political manipulation of the legislative assembly.





A major demand of the protesters is the abolition of 12 refugee-designated seats in the 45-member PoK assembly. These seats, reserved for Kashmiris who migrated to Pakistan after the 1947 war, have long been influenced by the Pakistani military to ensure the election of individuals linked to terrorist organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





Despite residing in cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, these individuals and their relatives are installed as legislators, giving the military disproportionate control over the assembly.





This manipulation has allowed Pakistan’s military to install leaders of its choice in PoK’s political structure. One prominent example is Abdullah Saeed Shah, also known as Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, who has close ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed and recently served as PoK’s information and broadcasting minister.





His appointment underscores the extent to which the Pakistani Army has embedded terrorist-linked figures into governance structures in the region.





The unrest in PoK reflects deep-seated resentment among the local population against both economic exploitation and political disenfranchisement. India has reiterated that Pakistan’s actions in the region are part of a broader pattern of repression and manipulation, and has urged the global community to take decisive action to hold Pakistan accountable for its abuses.





The deaths of 20 protesters mark a grim escalation in the crisis, underscoring the urgent need for international scrutiny and intervention.





Agencies







