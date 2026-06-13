



The Philippine Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio, underscored the growing depth of India-Philippines relations during a diplomatic reception in New Delhi marking the 128th Anniversary of Philippine Independence.





He stated that India occupies a “prominent and impactful place” in Manila’s foreign policy, a position reinforced by expanding trade, defence cooperation, and the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. His remarks highlighted the Philippines’ role as a fast-growing economy and a responsible stakeholder in the international community, resilient to global headwinds and committed to multilateralism.





Ambassador Ignacio emphasised that the Philippines, currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has adopted the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.” He explained that this theme reflects the reality that in a rapidly changing global environment, no country or business can move forward alone. Instead, nations must collectively navigate uncertainty, transformation, and opportunity.





He outlined three guiding pillars of the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship: peace and security, prosperity, and people empowerment. Peace and security were described as anchored in dialogue, adherence to international law, and strengthened cooperation against both traditional and non-traditional threats. Prosperity corridors were defined as systemic connections towards shared prosperity through economic integration, digital transformation, and inclusive sustainable development. People empowerment was highlighted as a vital pillar to ensure that growth benefits all.









Turning to bilateral relations, the ambassador noted that India-Philippines ties have witnessed sustained growth across multiple sectors. He stressed that the partnership with India occupies a prominent and impactful place in the Philippines’ network of relationships, marked by consistent high points. Bilateral trade has breached record levels year after year, now standing at almost USD 4 billion.





He also drew attention to the expanding defence relationship, underscored by the presence of India’s Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, at the event. Defence cooperation now spans equipment, military education and training, and increasingly maritime cooperative activities, reflecting the upward trajectory of security collaboration.





Ambassador Ignacio further highlighted that political ties between the two countries are at an all-time high following the decision by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during President Marcos’ visit to India in August last year.





He emphasised that India is only the Philippines’ fifth strategic partner, a fact that attests to India’s valued place in Manila’s foreign policy. This elevation carries particular significance for the Philippines, given the rarity and importance of such partnerships in the current global environment.





The envoy’s remarks reflect the broader trajectory of India-Philippines relations, which are increasingly characterised by economic dynamism, defence cooperation, and strategic alignment within the Indo-Pacific framework. The Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship provides an additional platform to reinforce these ties, with India seen as a crucial partner in advancing peace, prosperity, and people-centred development across the region.





Alternative Headline: India And Philippines Deepen Strategic Partnership Amid Expanding Trade And Defence Cooperation