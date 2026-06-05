



India has reaffirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan ceases its sponsorship of cross‑border terrorism. At the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the 1960 water‑sharing pact continues to be suspended following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.





The suspension was part of India’s broader strategic response, which included Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a military action targeting terrorist infrastructure after the attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





Jaiswal emphasised that the treaty would not be restored unless there is a credible and irreversible cessation of Pakistan’s support for terrorism. He dismissed Islamabad’s recent criticisms of India’s hydroelectric projects on the Chenab and Beas rivers, underlining that the suspension is directly linked to Pakistan’s actions.





He stated clearly that the Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance as a consequence of Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross‑border terrorism.





Responding to questions about remarks made by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Jaiswal stressed that India’s foreign policy remains guided by its own strategic interests. He noted that India’s international engagements are conducted on the basis of strategic autonomy, affirming that relationships with other countries are pursued independently of Pakistan’s position.





He remarked that all of India’s international engagements have their own standing and importance, signalling that external commentary will not alter New Delhi’s decisions.





The operational impact of the suspension is most visible at the Baglihar Dam in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. More than a year after the treaty was placed in abeyance, the dam’s gates remain closed, symbolising the shift in India’s water management and hydroelectric strategy.





This measure reflects the broader recalibration of India’s approach to resource management in the region, linking hydrological decisions directly to national security imperatives.





The Ministry also addressed ongoing legal disputes surrounding the treaty. India has rejected the May 15, 2026 award by what it described as an “illegally constituted” Court of Arbitration on maximum pondage and treaty interpretation.





New Delhi has consistently maintained that it never recognised the court, and therefore considers all its proceedings and decisions null and void. This rejection underscores India’s position that treaty disputes must be resolved bilaterally and not through external mechanisms.





As the Indus Waters Treaty enters its second year in abeyance, the situation highlights the hardening of India’s diplomatic and strategic posture. The suspension demonstrates India’s determination to link regional stability and water‑sharing arrangements directly to the issue of state‑sponsored terrorism.





By keeping the treaty on hold, India signals that cooperation on shared resources cannot continue in parallel with aggression and cross‑border violence. The decision reflects a broader doctrine where hydrological policy is inseparable from national security, and where India’s strategic autonomy remains central to its international engagements.





ANI







