



India has once again reaffirmed its enduring commitment to the Afghan people through a strong statement delivered at the United Nations.





Addressing the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, described India and Afghanistan as contiguous neighbours and civilizational states bound by centuries-old ties.





He emphasised that this historical relationship continues to guide modern-day cooperation, with India standing firmly in favour of peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan.





Harish highlighted India’s active participation in the Doha working group meetings and its extensive bilateral development partnership as evidence of this commitment. He noted that India’s humanitarian and development initiatives span all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and encompass more than 500 projects.





These efforts focus on healthcare, public infrastructure, and capacity building, while also involving close cooperation with UN agencies and organisations such as the Afghan Red Cross Society. Visits by Afghan ministers to India last year ensured effective planning and coordination so that aid reaches those most in need.





India’s humanitarian support has been extensive and multifaceted. In April 2026, India delivered three tonnes of specialised flood relief supplies to communities affected by devastating floods.





The consignment included kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, and sleeping bags. India has also reinforced Afghanistan’s child immunisation programme by delivering 33 tonnes of Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccines, along with related dry materials. Afghan children suffering from acute congenital heart diseases are now receiving treatment in India, while maternity clinics have been established in rural areas of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia. India has also upgraded the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and initiated the construction of oncology and trauma centres in Kabul, underlining its commitment to Afghan women and children.





Harish expressed appreciation for partner agencies such as UNICEF and the Afghan Red Cross Society, which have worked alongside India to advance healthcare and humanitarian support. He announced the setting up of an oncology centre, a trauma centre, and the installation of advanced medical devices across Afghan hospitals.





Additionally, construction of a 30-bed hospital in Kabul and a thalassemia centre in Herat is underway, providing much-needed healthcare infrastructure.





India’s assistance has also extended to food security and disaster relief. Since August 2021, India has supplied more than 50,000 tons of wheat, 420 tonnes of medicines and vaccines including anti-cancer drugs and treatments for vector-borne diseases, as well as 40,000 litres of pesticide.





Following two major earthquakes in Afghanistan last year, India was among the first to respond, providing 60 tonnes of food, 42 tons of earthquake relief materials, and 73 tonnes of essential medicines. In partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, India has also delivered 68 tonnes of medical supplies and 34 tonnes of social support items to aid in the rehabilitation of drug addicts.





Education remains a cornerstone of India’s support for Afghanistan. Harish noted that India’s scholarship and fellowship schemes for Afghan students are highly sought after. Since 2023, approximately 3,000 Afghan students, including 1,000 women, have benefitted from these opportunities. India plans to offer another 1,000 scholarships soon for degree and master’s courses.





Furthermore, India continues to provide financial and logistical support to Afghan self-help groups led by women, empowering them to contribute to community development and resilience.





India’s comprehensive approach to Afghanistan combines humanitarian aid, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. By reinforcing its role as a dependable partner, India has sought to address both immediate needs and long-term challenges faced by the Afghan people.





Harish’s statement at the UN underscores New Delhi’s determination to stand by Afghanistan during its most difficult times, guided by centuries of shared history and a vision for stability and progress.





ANI







