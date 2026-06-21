It was confirmed by international media Zardari hid in a bunker during Ops Sindoor





The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a strong rebuttal to remarks made by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari concerning alleged threats to Muslim religious sites in India. The MEA dismissed the comments as absurd and emphasised that Zardari has no locus standi to interfere in matters that are strictly internal to India.





Responding to media queries, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal categorically rejected the Pakistani President’s statement, describing it as unwarranted interference in India’s domestic affairs. He underlined that India does not recognise any external authority to comment on issues within its sovereign jurisdiction.





The MEA highlighted the irony of Zardari’s remarks, pointing to Pakistan’s own dismal record on human rights and its notorious history of persecuting minorities across different faiths. The spokesperson noted that Pakistan’s systematic targeting of minorities has long been a matter of global concern and criticism.





India further alleged that the comments were not merely misplaced but formed part of Pakistan’s broader political strategy of hostility towards India. The ministry stated that the remarks were a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s entrenched policies of bigotry and hatred.





The controversy arose after President Zardari posted a statement on X, expressing concern over alleged demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India. He specifically referred to the Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi, a site claimed to be over a thousand years old, and urged Indian authorities to halt such actions.





Zardari warned that such measures could lead to chaos and disintegration within India, calling for the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage. His statement was framed as an appeal to safeguard religious sites and prevent communal discord.





India has consistently maintained that issues relating to religious sites and domestic matters fall entirely within its sovereign jurisdiction. The MEA reiterated that Pakistan’s repeated attempts to comment on India’s internal affairs are unacceptable and will continue to be firmly rejected.





This exchange adds to the long-standing pattern of sharp diplomatic confrontations between New Delhi and Islamabad, with India regularly dismissing Pakistan’s statements as politically motivated and hypocritical given its own internal record.





ANI







