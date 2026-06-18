



India has provided military stores worth 5.5 million US dollars to the Sri Lanka Army for its United Nations deployment, underscoring the deepening defence partnership between the two neighbours.





The stores were mobilised swiftly from Indian Army operational stocks and transported to Colombo aboard INS Sharda, reflecting India’s commitment to regional security and its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.





The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, formally handed over the consignment at a ceremony held at Army Headquarters in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte. The event was attended by Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo. The equipment was provided on a gratis basis, highlighting India’s readiness to meet urgent operational requirements of the Sri Lankan Army.





The consignment included military stores and trauma care systems, specifically requested by Sri Lanka to support its UN deployment. India’s rapid mobilisation of these stores within a month demonstrated the confidence and trust underpinning bilateral defence ties. The stores were transshipped onboard Indian Naval Ship Sharda, which visited Colombo from 10 to 13 June 2026 on an Operational Turnaround, facilitating the delivery.





This assistance builds upon a series of defence cooperation initiatives between the two countries. In April, India handed over two Personal Watercrafts and safety gear to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to enhance near-shore Search and Rescue capabilities. The Defence Advisor of the High Commission of India in Colombo presented the equipment to the Director of Operations at a ceremony in Mirissa, further strengthening maritime safety cooperation.





India also presented two BHISM cubes under the ‘Aarogya Maitri’ initiative on 24 April. These portable medical units, capable of handling up to 200 emergency cases, were delivered by INS Nireekshak during its participation in the 4th edition of IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, a bilateral diving exercise held from 21 to 27 April. The cubes are equipped with essential medicines and surgical tools, designed to provide rapid medical response during emergencies.





Beyond equipment transfers, India has consistently supported Sri Lanka during crises. During Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian Army deployed an 80-member field hospital that treated nearly 7,000 personnel over two weeks.





Additionally, a 48-member engineering task force constructed seven bridges and provided technical advice to the Road Development Authority of Sri Lanka. These efforts highlight the humanitarian and operational dimensions of India’s defence cooperation.





Training remains a cornerstone of this partnership. Each year, approximately 1,200 Sri Lankan armed forces personnel undergo training at Indian military institutions. This is complemented by instructor exchanges, tailor-made courses, and mobile training teams, ensuring interoperability and professional development across both forces.





India’s provision of military stores worth 5.5 million dollars is emblematic of its broader vision of regional security and growth under the MAHASAGAR framework. It reflects a dual approach of humanitarian outreach and strategic defence cooperation, reinforcing shared commitments to stability and collective advancement in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







