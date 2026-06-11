



India has lodged a strong protest against the United States at the United Nations following the attack on an Indian merchant vessel near Oman.





Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a firm statement underscoring New Delhi’s concerns over the escalating maritime conflict and its direct impact on Indian nationals and economic interests.





He emphasised that nearly ten million Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region, making their safety and well-being an absolute priority for the government.





The ambassador highlighted that India’s trade and energy supply chains are heavily dependent on stability in the Gulf, and any disruption in this volatile region carries serious consequences for the Indian economy.





India reiterated its opposition to attacks on merchant shipping, pointing out that Indian nationals form a significant part of the global maritime workforce.





The country has already suffered casualties, with many Indian seafarers losing their lives or going missing due to repeated strikes against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication in the Gulf and surrounding waters.





Against this backdrop, India strongly renewed its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. The ambassador stressed the importance of avoiding actions that impede freedom of navigation and commerce, and firmly opposed the military targeting of commercial shipping.





He also condemned attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure, urging all parties to seek an early end to the conflict.





India expressed its support for all international efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the ongoing disputes. The statement reflected New Delhi’s consistent position that maritime security, freedom of navigation, and uninterrupted energy flows are essential for global stability.





The protest comes amid a deteriorating security environment in the Gulf, where US forces have intensified operations against vessels suspected of violating sanctions or blockades. India’s intervention at the UN highlights its growing concern over the vulnerability of its nationals and the risks posed to its economic lifelines.





ANI







