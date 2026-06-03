



India has delivered critical medical aid to Uganda to help combat the Ebola virus outbreak, using the strategic airlift capabilities of the Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster-III. The mission, carried out on 2 June 2026, was highlighted by the IAF in a post on X, underscoring its ability to respond swiftly to humanitarian contingencies.





The aircraft transported vital medical supplies from New Delhi to Kampala, demonstrating India’s readiness to assist in urgent public health crises.





This assistance was extended to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) following a request from the African Union Commission.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India’s support was tailored to meet the specific needs of Africa CDC in containing the Ebola outbreak and strengthening regional response capacities.





The first tranche of aid, weighing about 2.5 tons, was dispatched on 24 May 2026 and included protective gear, medical monitoring equipment, essential medicines, and supplements.





After receiving a detailed list of requirements from Africa CDC, India mobilised a larger second tranche of 43 tonnes, which comprised protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring devices, sample transport kits, infection prevention supplies, medicines, and supplements.





This shipment was delivered to Kampala on 2 June 2026 and formally handed over to Africa CDC. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that this effort reflects India’s enduring commitment to partnership with African nations, particularly in responding to public health emergencies.





India’s missions in Addis Ababa and Kampala remain closely engaged with the African Union Commission and Africa CDC to support their Ebola response efforts. On 1 June, Africa CDC welcomed the emergency diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical supplies provided by India, noting that they were delivered through its Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre in Uganda and mobilised to support response efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.





The agency stated that the assistance would strengthen ongoing containment measures and provide relief to affected communities.





Africa CDC expressed appreciation for India’s solidarity, thanking the Government and people of India for their support during this critical time. As the public health agency of the African Union, Africa CDC plays a central role in coordinating disease prevention and emergency response across the continent, and India’s contribution has been recognised as a significant boost to these efforts.





New Delhi has reiterated its readiness to deploy subsequent tranches of medical and logistical assistance as the situation evolves, ensuring that Africa CDC and regional health authorities have the resources needed to manage the outbreak effectively.





The use of the C-17 Globemaster III for this mission highlights the Indian Air Force’s capability to deliver large-scale humanitarian aid rapidly, reinforcing India’s role as a dependable partner in global health security.





ANI







